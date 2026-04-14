Zion Williamson says he doesn’t want to be traded, ‘New Orleans is home for me’

Zion Williamson had a strong season, playing in 62 games — and it could have been 65, he sat out the meaningless final three games of the season, but could have played — while averaging 21 points a night on 60% shooting from the floor.

To some New Orleans fans, that just means the former No. 1 overall pick raised his trade value and the Pelicans should explore trading him this summer. That’s not what Zion wants. He wants to stay, something he was clear about speaking to reporters after the New Orleans season ended.

“New Orleans is home for me. I don’t say that because I’m sitting in front of these cameras,” Williamson said, via Brett Martel of the Associated Press. “When the offseason hits, a lot of guys leave the city. I live here. ... I’ve been here since I was 19.”

Williamson is under contract for two more seasons at a total of $87.1 million. That money, plus his level of production and injury risk, make this the kind of contract that is hard to get teams to take on in the tax apron era. While New Orleans front office decision-makers Joe Dumars and Troy Weaver have been open to discussing Zion trade in the past, other teams were far more eager to discuss Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones trades. The Pelicans set the price for either wing sky high.

Despite Zion’s quality play, the Pelicans finished 26-56. They are looking for a new coach — interim coach James Borrego is part of that search — and some roster changes are expected this season. Dumars even discussed being open to a trade that would get the Pelicans back into the first round of the NBA Draft after they traded away their rights to this year’s pick to Atlanta to move up last June and select Derek Queen.

As for Zion, who has played in 62+ games two of the last three seasons, he said he is proud of how he has bounced back from minor injuries this season, but he has work to do on his game.

“My play on the court — it was OK,” Williamson said. “I was efficient, but I don’t want to sit here and say it was OK and we’re not even in [the postseason. Individually, I have a lot to go work on. I want to be able to attack from multiple areas on the court. I want to be able to be unpredictable on the offensive end, and I didn’t really do a good job of that this year. ... I want to be able to do more for my team.”

And it likely will be his team again. While you can expect Zion trade rumors to pop up this offseason, as they always do, finding a trade — with his salary and the aprons hanging over teams — will be difficult. That said, in what will be a wild offseason — with huge names like Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James likely on the move — nothing is impossible.