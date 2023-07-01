 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBACharlotte HornetsNick Smith Jr.

Nick
Smith Jr.

nbc_bfa_brandonmiller_230623.jpg
07:23
Should Hornets have drafted a ‘drama-free’ player?
Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson unpack the drama surrounding the Charlotte Hornets and whether the team should have selected someone other than Brandon Miller, who has been connected to a fatal shooting.
  • Nick Smith Jr.
    CHA Shooting Guard #00
    Hornets land Nick Smith Jr. at No. 27 in NBA Draft
Winners and losers from 2023 NBA Draft. Starting with the Spurs.
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
2023 NBA Draft tracker, with pick-by-pick analysis of selections, trades
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
NBA Draft, trade rumors, news roundup: Middleton opts out, Lakers trying to trade No. 17 pick
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
PBT Podcast: Bradley Beal trade to Suns, NBA Draft talk
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Consensus NBA Mock Draft: The lottery picks, starting with Wembanyama
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
NBA Draft, free agency rumors roundup: What do Hornets do with No. 2 pick?