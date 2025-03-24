 Skip navigation
Heat snap 10-game losing streak with win against Hornets behind 42 from Wiggins

  
Published March 23, 2025 09:02 PM
Will Butler be cheered by Heat fans in his return?
March 20, 2025 01:08 PM
The Dan Le Batard Show breaks down Jimmy Butler's upcoming return to the Kaseya Center, analyzing his legacy with the team and predicting if fans will cheer or boo the controversial star.

MIAMI (AP) — Andrew Wiggins scored 42 points for the second-highest scoring game of his career, Tyler Herro added 29 and the Miami Heat beat the Charlotte Hornets 122-105 on Sunday night to snap a 10-game losing streak.

Wiggins had the most points by a Heat player this season - Herro had 40 three times - and finished five shy of his career high of 47, done Nov. 13, 2016, for Minnesota against the Los Angeles Lakers.

He’ll face his former team, Golden State, on Tuesday for the first time since getting traded to Miami last month. However, the bigger story coming into that game is the return of Jimmy Butler to Miami.

Nick Smith Jr. scored 19 and LaMelo Ball had 18 points and 11 assists for Charlotte, which led by 12 early but were eliminated from postseason contention. The Hornets haven’t made the playoffs since 2016 — a seven-game Round 1 loss to Miami.

Miami closed the first half on a 24-4 run, shooting 10 of 14 over the final 7:05 before intermission. Charlotte shot 1-of-12 in that stretch.

The 10-game slide tied the sixth-longest in Heat history.

