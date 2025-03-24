Heat snap 10-game losing streak with win against Hornets behind 42 from Wiggins

MIAMI (AP) — Andrew Wiggins scored 42 points for the second-highest scoring game of his career, Tyler Herro added 29 and the Miami Heat beat the Charlotte Hornets 122-105 on Sunday night to snap a 10-game losing streak.

Wiggins had the most points by a Heat player this season - Herro had 40 three times - and finished five shy of his career high of 47, done Nov. 13, 2016, for Minnesota against the Los Angeles Lakers.

NEW SEASON HIGH IN PTS FOR ANDREW WIGGINS ‼️



🎯 42 PTS

🎯 5 AST

🎯 2 STL

🎯 6 3PM



He's now the 5th player in Heat franchise history to have 40+ PTS, 5+ AST, & 5+ 3PM in a game! pic.twitter.com/DtgrOHpoYT — NBA (@NBA) March 24, 2025

He’ll face his former team, Golden State, on Tuesday for the first time since getting traded to Miami last month. However, the bigger story coming into that game is the return of Jimmy Butler to Miami.

Nick Smith Jr. scored 19 and LaMelo Ball had 18 points and 11 assists for Charlotte, which led by 12 early but were eliminated from postseason contention. The Hornets haven’t made the playoffs since 2016 — a seven-game Round 1 loss to Miami.

Miami closed the first half on a 24-4 run, shooting 10 of 14 over the final 7:05 before intermission. Charlotte shot 1-of-12 in that stretch.

The 10-game slide tied the sixth-longest in Heat history.