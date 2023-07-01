 Skip navigation
Top News

nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole
Chicago Street Race - Previews

Sunday Chicago Street Race: Start time, TV info, weather

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_malnatieagle_230701.jpg
Malnati caps hot start with eagle putt
nbc_nas_buttonintvv2_230701.jpg
Button looking forward to challenge at Chicago
nbc_golf_dp_britishmastersrd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Betfred British Masters, Round 3

Phoenix Suns v Golden State Warriors
Klay Thompson admits playing with Chris Paul will be a “little weird” but he, Curry excited
CP3’s fit with the Warriors will be interesting. For example, does he start or come off the bench?
  Kurt Helin
    ,
  Kurt Helin
    ,
Sacramento reportedly to make run at free agent Kyle Kuzma
  Kurt Helin
    ,
  Kurt Helin
    ,
The 13 most intriguing NBA free agents to watch this offseason
  Kurt Helin
    ,
  Kurt Helin
    ,
Poole has been one piece of stability for Wizards
Warriors poised to retain Green after Poole trade
Crawford: Players are taking easier 3s vs easy 2s
Warriors were forced to split up Poole, Green