Fantasy Basketball Week 21 Injury Report: Giannis, Anthony Edwards among the sidelined stars

It’s playoff time in fantasy basketball, which means many fantasy managers are scrounging for any value to be had on the waiver wire. And it’s especially difficult to do when a star player has been sidelined due to injury. There are some key players on the mend during Week 21, with some likely missing Week 22 as well.

F Michael Porter Jr., Brooklyn Nets

Porter has missed Brooklyn’s last three games with a sprained right ankle and was listed as questionable for the team’s March 18 game against the Thunder at the time of publishing. Danny Wolf (10 percent rostered, Yahoo!) has, as has been the case throughout the season, been his replacement in the starting lineup. While the overall production has not made the rookie a must-add, he did record a double-double in Brooklyn’s March 14 loss to the 76ers. Plus, with Day’Ron Sharpe suffering a season-ending thumb injury, more opportunities may open up for Wolf, even if he and Sharpe have not been used in similar positions this season.

C Moussa Diabaté, Charlotte Hornets

Diabaté injured his left hand during the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s rout of the Heat. He’s been more productive than many expected him to be before the season began, doing enough to lock down the starting center job. If Diabaté has to miss time, Ryan Kalkbrenner (10 percent rostered) may find himself back in the starting lineup, and there may also be times when Grant Williams (one percent) has to absorb some of the available minutes at the center position.

C Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers

Allen’s knee injury has sidelined him for the last two weeks, most recently sitting out Tuesday’s win over the Bucks. That was the first of three games the Cavaliers will play in Week 21, all on the road, and the starting center has been ruled out for all three. Allen’s absence has shifted Evan Mobley (100 percent rostered) to the center position, raising his fantasy ceiling as the lone big in the starting lineup. Sam Merrill (six percent) has been the fifth starter, which gives him a little more value, but Max Strus (14 percent), who made his season debut on Sunday, adds another option for head coach Kenny Atkinson. While his production decreased on Tuesday after hitting six three-pointers in his season debut, Strus was the projected starter before his foot injury.

G Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Cunningham left Tuesday’s win over the Wizards after playing five minutes due to back spasms. Daniss Jenkins (two percent) offered legitimate fantasy value earlier this season when the Pistons were shorthanded, and he’d have another opportunity if Cunningham misses time. Marcus Sasser (less than one percent) made some starts while the Pistons were without Ausar Thompson, but his upside would be limited in this scenario.

G Stephen Curry and C Al Horford, Golden State Warriors

Curry has been out since late January due to a right knee issue described as “runner’s knee.” He is due to be re-evaluated toward the end of Week 21, which effectively takes the sharpshooter off the board for the Warriors’ final three games of the week. From a fantasy basketball standpoint, the hope is that Curry can return soon enough to make an impact, even if his playing time is restricted. Brandin Podziemski (46 percent), Gui Santos (36 percent) and De’Anthony Melton (15 percent) have all taken on larger roles with Curry out, although the latter still is not playing both games of back-to-backs. And with the Warriors ending Week 21 with a back-to-back, Melton loses some of his luster.

As for Horford, a mild right calf strain has sidelined him for the entirety of Week 21, with the veteran center set to be re-evaluated at the end of the week. Kristaps Porziņǵis (91 percent) was outstanding in Monday’s win over the Wizards, but availability remains a concern for him. Draymond Green (74 percent) returned to the lineup on Monday after missing two games with a back injury, but he has largely underwhelmed this season. There’s no reason for shallow-league managers to consider adding him at this point.

F Kawhi Leonard and G Bennedict Mathurin, LA Clippers

Leonard sprained his left ankle during a March 14 loss to the Kings and did not play in Monday’s loss to the Spurs. However, he did travel with the team for a three-game trip that begins with games in New Orleans on Wednesday and Thursday, and he was considered questionable at the time of publishing. If Leonard can play on Wednesday, can fantasy managers get two games out of him? That’s the question. John Collins (77 percent) moved into the starting lineup on Monday, playing 26 minutes and finishing with 11 points, nine rebounds, four assists and one steal. He’s been a bit limited due to a recent return from a neck injury, so shallow-league managers considering Collins will need to keep their expectations in check.

Unfortunately for the Clippers, they won’t have one of the players expected to pick up the slack in Leonard’s absence for their road trip. A toe injury has sidelined Mathurin and he will miss the three-game trek, opening a massive hole in the bench rotation. Jordan Miller (five percent), who put up 22 points, nine rebounds and three assists against the Spurs, has not been a very good category league option due to lackluster production outside of points, rebounds and assists, but he may be worth the risk in deeper points leagues if Leonard can’t return on Wednesday.

G Scotty Pippen Jr. and F/C Santi Aldama, Memphis Grizzlies

Two Grizzlies underwent season-ending surgeries on Tuesday. Pippen underwent a procedure on his right big toe, while Aldama had one on his right knee. According to the team, both players are expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2026-27 season.

The @memgrizz today announced the following medical update for Scotty Pippen Jr.: pic.twitter.com/VHSmpP77BI — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) March 17, 2026

The @memgrizz today announced the following medical update for Santi Aldama: pic.twitter.com/w0VSgeszuo — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) March 17, 2026

In the backcourt, Ty Jerome (25 percent) remains the most valuable fantasy asset when healthy. Cam Spencer (17 percent) also possesses value despite being in a reserve role, while Walter Clayton Jr. (three percent) started Monday’s loss to the Bulls with Jerome sidelined. Javon Small (16 percent) is the wild card due to his status as a two-way contract player. He was removed from the injury report ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Nuggets, likely a sign that he’ll be good to go. But there may be a few more nights when he’s inactive due to the 50-game rule.

In the frontcourt, the Grizzlies will continue to rely on GG Jackson (23 percent), Olivier-Maxence Prosper (nine percent) and Taylor Hendricks (eight percent). For those seeking defensive stats, Hendricks has been most productive, while Prosper has started every game but once since the All-Star break.

F/C Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

A calf injury kept Adebayo out of Tuesday’s loss to the Hornets, leading to Norman Powell (91 percent) being moved back into the starting lineup. He’s going to be a starter once the Heat are whole, and there aren’t many leagues where he remains available. The players to watch once Adebayo is healthy are Kel’el Ware (64 percent) and Pelle Larsson (11 percent). While the former offers a higher ceiling, his inconsistent production has at times limited his minutes. Also, if Andrew Wiggins (52 percent) can return from his toe injury during Week 21, Ware and Larsson are likely headed to the bench.

F Giannis Antetokounmpo and C Myles Turner, Milwaukee Bucks

The day after Antetokounmpo appeared to injure his left knee on an awkward landing during the team’s March 15 win over the Pacers, he was listed on the initial injury report as out for Tuesday’s loss to the Cavaliers with a sprained ankle. The injury would eventually be characterized as a bone bruise and hyperextension of his left knee. Tuesday evening, it was announced that Antetokounmpo will be re-evaluated in one week, which could take him off the board for part of Week 22.

Add in Myles Turner, who’s out with a strained calf, and the Bucks were down two frontcourt starters for Tuesday’s loss to the Cavaliers. Taurean Prince (less than one percent) and Jericho Sims (two percent) filled the resulting voids, neither offering much fantasy value, with the latter being limited to 16 minutes. Bobby Portis (37 percent) and Ousmane Dieng (six percent) were far better despite coming off the bench; Portis may be the only trustworthy option for fantasy managers.

G Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Edwards has been dealing with inflammation in his right knee for a little while, and he reportedly will be re-evaluated in one to two weeks. Ayo Dosunmu (27 percent) and Bones Hyland (five percent) will have added value, with the former being the priority fantasy add. Dosunmu started Tuesday’s win over the Suns and finished with 19 points, five rebounds, two assists and one three-pointer. Hyland also played well, tallying 22 points, two rebounds, five assists, one steal and four three-pointers. Also, Edwards’ injury means that Julius Randle (98 percent) snapping out of his recent funk takes on heightened importance. He finished the win over the Suns with 32 points, seven rebounds, two assists, three steals and two three-pointers.

FIRST START FOR AYO: 19 PTS / 5 REB pic.twitter.com/ujJk31sthI — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) March 18, 2026

F Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings

Sidelined since aggravating his sprained left ankle during a February 25 game against the Rockets, Murray is due to be re-evaluated in two weeks, as of March 13. The question for redraft league managers is whether holding onto Murray is worth the risk at this point in the season. Precious Achiuwa (39 percent) and Nique Clifford (23 percent) are the two players to add, with Dylan Cardwell (six percent) being someone to consider for those needing rebounds. Daeqwon Plowden (four percent) was another player worth considering in deep leagues, but he exited Tuesday’s loss to the Spurs with a left leg injury.

G Keyonte George, Utah Jazz

George strained his right hamstring during a March 11 loss to the Knicks, with the Jazz giving him a re-evaluation timeline of two weeks. In addition to Week 21, that may take him off the board for Week 22 as well. Isaiah Collier (43 percent) is the priority for fantasy managers, and he’s a player who should have been added well before George’s most recent injury. Brice Sensabaugh (31 percent) doesn’t have point guard eligibility, but Utah’s need for scoring makes him an attractive option, especially in points leagues. Lastly, EJ Harkless (one percent) has scored in double figures in three of his last four outings and logged 40 minutes in Sunday’s loss to the Kings.

G Trae Young and C Alex Sarr, Washington Wizards

Young suffered a right quad contusion during Monday’s loss to the Warriors and did not play against the Pistons the following night. As has been the case in the past, Bub Carrington (eight percent) moved into the starting lineup, and he was sensational. The second-year guard logged 37 minutes and scored a season-high 30 points. Carrington may be worth holding onto even if Young can play in Thursday’s rematch with the Pistons, as Young has played no more than 24 minutes in any of his five appearances for the Wizards.

As for Sarr, his hamstring was cited as the reason for his absence from the lineup on Monday. For Tuesday’s game, it was the second-year center’s toe that prompted his absence. Julian Reese (two percent) and Anthony Gill (less than one percent) were the replacements in the starting lineup for those two games, with Tristan Vukčević (10 percent) playing limited minutes off the bench in both. While Reese has had his moments, a healthy Vukčević offers the highest fantasy upside if Sarr can’t return on Thursday, but the playing time is a concern. Since returning from a thigh injury that sidelined him for four games, Vukčević has not exceeded 21 minutes in any of his five appearances.