Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup drivers ahead of Charlotte Roval elimination race
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Ohtani and Hernández power Dodgers past Reds 10-5 with 2 homers each in Wild Card Series opener
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Red Sox at Yankees Wild Card Game 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Simms: Hurts wants the Eagles offense to be simple
Reviewing Jeanty’s breakout game against Bears
49ers offense dependent on McCaffrey with injuries
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup drivers ahead of Charlotte Roval elimination race
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Ohtani and Hernández power Dodgers past Reds 10-5 with 2 homers each in Wild Card Series opener
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Red Sox at Yankees Wild Card Game 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Simms: Hurts wants the Eagles offense to be simple
Reviewing Jeanty’s breakout game against Bears
49ers offense dependent on McCaffrey with injuries
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
NBA
Date
All Scores
Programming Alert
NBA returns to NBC, debuts on Peacock opening night, Oct. 21, with Thunder vs. Rockets, Warriors vs. Lakers
Close
NBA
Oklahoma City Thunder
Zack Austin
ZA
Zack
Austin
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Fantasy Basketball Category Punt Guide for 2025-26
Depending on the category you’re willing to punt, players like Giannis Antetokounmpo will have greater fantasy value.
Raphielle Johnson
,
Raphielle Johnson
,
Jokic and Wembanyama sit atop NBA fantasy rankings
Elite fantasy forwards set for ‘excellent’ seasons
Fantasy guards to draft after SGA, Doncic, Edwards
NBA season 2025-26 preview: 7 best duos in the NBA
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Fantasy Basketball Forwards 2025-26: Top 50 rankings, season outlooks, key stats
Raphielle Johnson
,
Raphielle Johnson
,
Fantasy Basketball Guards 2025-26: Top 50 rankings, season outlooks, key stats
Noah Rubin
,
Noah Rubin
,
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue