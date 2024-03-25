 Skip navigation
Shohei Ohtani says he never bet on sports, interpreter Ippei Mizuhara stole money, told lies
Shohei Ohtani says he never bet on sports, interpreter Ippei Mizuhara stole money, told lies
nbc_simms_qbcompoliation_240306.jpg
Chris Simms' 2024 NFL Draft Position Rankings: The top QBs, WRs, RBs, and more
  • NBCSports.com Staff
    ,
  • NBCSports.com Staff
    ,
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Arizona Coyotes sign Josh Doan, son of former longtime captain Shane Doan

Top Clips

sexton.jpg
Sexton's Round 11 ride not without its 'what ifs'
nbc_smx_t24jordonsmith_240325.jpg
Should Smith have been pulled off during Round 11?
nbc_yahoo_mitchellv2_240325.jpg
Opportunity gives Mitchell a solid fantasy outlook

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
3-time Grand Slam champ Murray said he sustained serious ankle injury in Miami Open loss

  
Published March 25, 2024 07:52 PM
andy murray.jpg

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray said he suffered a significant ankle injury at the Miami Open that he expects will keep him out for some time.

Murray said on an Instagram post Monday he had a “full rupture” of the anterior talofibular ligament (ATFL) and a “near full thickness rupture” of the calcaneofibular ligament (CFL).

He said he will see an ankle specialist to determine what’s next.

“Goes without saying this is a tough one to take and I’ll be out for an extended period,” Murray continued. “But I’ll be back with 1 hip and no ankle ligaments when the time is right.”

Murray had hip resurfacing surgery in 2019.

He lost to Tomas Machac 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (5) on Sunday.

“I obviously still love competing and still love the game, but it obviously gets harder and harder the older you get to compete with the young guys and keep your body fit and fresh,” Murray said in an on-court interview after a win in Dubai last month. “I probably don’t have too long left, but I’ll do as best as I can these last few months.”

Murray, 36, of Britain, is a former world No. 1 who has won the U.S. Open in 2012 and Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016.