Big East Tournament - DePaul vs Georgetown Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

The Big East Tournament continues Wednesday with a rematch of a game from this past weekend. The DePaul Blue Demons (13-18, 4-16) and the Georgetown Hoyas (17-14, 8-12) meet this evening at Madison Square Garden in New York.

These teams met this past Saturday in Chicago with the Blue Demons earning an 83-77 victory over the Hoyas. Micah Peavy had 29 points for Georgetown, but every DePaul starter reached double figures. That balance was the difference in the game ultimately.

After not winning a conference game in two years, DePaul won four this season including their last two games of the campaign.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch DePaul vs. Georgetown

Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Time: 6:30PM EST

Site: Madison Square Garden

City: New York, NY

Network/Streaming: Peacock

Game odds for Blue Demons at Hoyas

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: DePaul Blue Demons (+165), Georgetown Hoyas (-200)

Spread: Hoyas -4.5

Total: 145.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for DePaul at Georgetown

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) expects defense in this one: Game Total Under 145.5

“Both meetings flew Over the 137 and 145.5 totals this season, meaning I like the UNDER between these two -- DePaul cannot offensive rebound and struggles from three lately, while Georgetown rarely gets to the free-throw line and relies heavily on three-pointers. This could be a slugfest of a shooting performance from either school, so I am going Under and lean DePaul on the upset.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Blue Demons & Hoyas game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on DePaul +4.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the OVER on the Game Total of 145.5.

DePaul vs. Georgetown: Top betting trends and recent stats

DePaul has covered the spread in their last 3 games

DePaul has covered the spread in 8 of their last 10 games against Georgetown

Georgetown is 6-4 in their last 10 against the spread this season

