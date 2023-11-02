Breeders’ Cup Classic 2023: Post Positions, Schedule, Odds, Purse, Race history
The Breeders’ Cup Classic is the headliner of the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, which is the pinnacle event to finish out the year in Thoroughbred racing.
NBC Sports is home to the Breeders’ Cup Classic and the 40th Breeders’ Cup World Championships taking place at Santa Anita. Coverage begins on Friday, Nov. 3 from 4 to 8 p.m. ET on USA Network and resumes on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 1:30 pm ET on USA Network before jumping to NBC until 7 p.m. ET (when the Breeders’ Cup Classic finishes) and Peacock until 8:15 p.m. ET (when the Turf Sprint and Sprint conclude).
Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 Breeders’ Cup Classic:
When is post time for the Breeders’ Cup Classic?
Post time is set for Saturday at 6:40 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
How old are the horses in the Breeders’ Cup Classic?
The Breeders’ Cup Classic is open to male and female horses that are at least three years old.
What kind of track is the 2023 Breeders’ Cup Classic run on?
This defining race is run at 1 and 1/4 miles on a dirt track at Santa Anita Park.
What are the post positions for 2023 Breeders’ Cup Classic?
2. Zandon
Jockey: Lanfranco Dettori
Trainer: Chad C. Brown
Owner: Jeffrey Drown
Country: USA
3. White Abarrio
Jockey: Irad Ortiz, Jr.
Trainer: Richard Dutrow Jr.
Owner: C2 Racing Stable LLC and La Milagrosa Stable, LLC
Country: USA
4. Missed the Cut
Jockey: Luis Saez
Trainer: John W. Sadler
Owner: Lane’s End Racing, Bee Zee LLC, St. Elias Stables
Country: USA
5. Derma Sotogake
Jockey: Christophe Lemaire
Trainer: Hidetaka Otonashi
Owner: Hiroyuki Asanuma
Country: Japan
6. Saudi Crown
Jockey: Florent Geroux
Trainer: Brad Cox
Owner: FMQ Stables
Country: USA
7. Clapton
Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
Trainer: Chad Summers
Owner: RRR Racing
Country: USA
8. Ushba Tesoro
Jockey: Yuga Kawada
Trainer: Noboru Takagi
Owner: Ryotokuji Kenji Holdings Co Ltd
Country: Japan
9. Senor Buscador
Jockey: Geovanni Franco
Trainer: Todd W. Fincher
Owner: Joe R. Peacock Jr.
Country: USA
10. Dreamlike
Jockey: Jose Ortiz
Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher
Owner: Repole Stable and St. Elias Stables LLC
Country: USA
11. Bright Future
Jockey: John Velazquez
Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher
Owner: St. Elias Stables LLC and Repole Stable
Country: USA
12. Arabian Knight
Jockey: Flavien Prat
Trainer: Bob Baffert
Owner: Zadan Racing Stables, Inc.
Country: USA
13. Proxy
Jockey: Joel Rosario
Trainer: Michael Stidham
Owner: Godolphin LLC
Country: USA
Who is the favorite to win 2023 Breeders’ Cup Classic?
After the Tuesday scratch of #1 Arcangelo, #12 Arabian Knight is the clear betting favorite in this race.
His trainer, Bob Baffert has won this race four times before, and the inexperienced colt has looked extra sharp in his workouts leading up to this race.
Check out more in-depth betting analysis on the Breeders’ Cup Classic, as well as a handful of other races in the Breeders’ Cup Challenge.
What are the odds for each horse in the 2023 Breeders’ Cup Classic?
|Horse
|Morning Line Odds
|2. Zandon
|12-1
|3. White Abbario
|4-1
|4. Missed The Cut
|30-1
|5. Derma Sotogake
|20-1
|6. Saudi Crown
|12-1
|7. Clapton
|20-1
|8. Ushba Tesoro
|4-1
|9. Senor Buscado
|30-1
|10. Dreamlike
|30-1
|11. Bright Future
|10-1
|12. Arabian Knight
|3-1
|13. Proxy
|12-1
What is the purse for the 2023 Breeders’ Cup Classic?
There is a $6 million gross purse for the 2023 Breeders’ Cup Classic.
|Official Finish
|Owner Purse
|1st
|$3,120,000
|2nd
|$1,020,000
|3rd
|$540,000
|4th
|$300,000
|5th
|$180,000
|6th
|$120,000
|7th
|$60,000
|8th
|$60,000
|9th
|$60,000
|10th
|$60,000
Has a female horse ever won the Breeders’ Cup Classic?
There has been one female horse to win the Breeders’ Cup Classic and that was Zenyatta in 2009. The undefeated filly, jockeyed by Mike E. Smith, won the $5 million Breeders’ Cup Classic at Santa Anita Park.
However, there are no female horses in this year’s Breeders’ Cup Classic.
Who are the past winners of the Breeders’ Cup Classic?
|Year
|Horse
|Jockey
|2022
|Flightline
|Flavien Prat
|2021
|Knicks Go
|Joel Rosario
|2020
|Authentic
|John R. Velazquez
|2019
|Vino Rosso
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|2018
|Accelerate
|Joel Rosario
|2017
|Gun Runner
|Florent Geroux
|2016
|Arrogate
|Mike E. Smith
|2015
|American Pharoah
|Victor Espinoza
|2014
|Bayern
|Martin Garcia
|2013
|Mucho Macho Man
|Gary L. Stevens
|2012
|Fort Larned
|Brian Joseph Hernandez Jr.
|2011
|Drosselmeyer
|Mike E. Smith
|2010
|Blame
|Garrett K. Gomez
|2009
|Zenyatta
|Mike E. Smith
|2008
|Raven’s Pass
|Lanfranco Dettori
|2007
|Curlin
|Robby Albarado
|2006
|Invasor
|Fernando Jara
|2005
|Saint Liam
|Jerry D. Bailey
|2004
|Ghostzapper
|Javier Castellano
|2003
|Pleasantly Perfect
|Alex O. Solis
|2002
|Volponi
|Jose A. Santos
|2001
|Tiznow
|Chris J. McCarron
|2000
|Tiznow
|Chris J. McCarron
|1999
|Cat Thief
|Pat Day
|1998
|Awesome Again
|Pat Day
|1997
|Skip Away
|Mike E. Smith
|1996
|Alphabet Soup
|Chris J. McCarron
|1995
|Cigar
|Jerry D. Bailey
|1994
|Concern
|Jerry D. Bailey
|1993
|Arcangues
|Jerry D. Bailey
|1992
|A.P. Indy
|Eddie J. Delahoussaye
|1991
|Black Tie Affair
|Jerry D. Bailey
|1990
|Unbridled
|Pat Day
|1989
|Sunday Silence
|Chris J. McCarron
|1988
|Alysheba
|Chris J. McCarron
|1987
|Ferdinand
|William Shoemaker
|1986
|Skywalker
|Laffit A. Pincay Jr.
|1985
|Proud Truth
|J. Velasquez
|1984
|Wild Again
|Pat Day
