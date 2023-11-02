 Skip navigation
Breeders’ Cup Classic 2023: Post Positions, Schedule, Odds, Purse, Race history

  
Published November 2, 2023 04:34 PM
Pretty Mischievous headlines Breeders' Cup bets
October 31, 2023 07:13 PM
Drew Dinsick walks through his favorite picks in the 2023 Breeders' Cup, headlined by Pretty Mischievous in the Distaff but also including War Like Goddess in the Turf and Arabian Knight in the Classic.

The Breeders’ Cup Classic is the headliner of the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, which is the pinnacle event to finish out the year in Thoroughbred racing.

NBC Sports is home to the Breeders’ Cup Classic and the 40th Breeders’ Cup World Championships taking place at Santa Anita. Coverage begins on Friday, Nov. 3 from 4 to 8 p.m. ET on USA Network and resumes on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 1:30 pm ET on USA Network before jumping to NBC until 7 p.m. ET (when the Breeders’ Cup Classic finishes) and Peacock until 8:15 p.m. ET (when the Turf Sprint and Sprint conclude).

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 Breeders’ Cup Classic:

When is post time for the Breeders’ Cup Classic?

Post time is set for Saturday at 6:40 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

How old are the horses in the Breeders’ Cup Classic?

The Breeders’ Cup Classic is open to male and female horses that are at least three years old.

What kind of track is the 2023 Breeders’ Cup Classic run on?

This defining race is run at 1 and 1/4 miles on a dirt track at Santa Anita Park.

What are the post positions for 2023 Breeders’ Cup Classic?

2. Zandon

Jockey: Lanfranco Dettori
Trainer: Chad C. Brown
Owner: Jeffrey Drown
Country: USA

3. White Abarrio

Jockey: Irad Ortiz, Jr.
Trainer: Richard Dutrow Jr.
Owner: C2 Racing Stable LLC and La Milagrosa Stable, LLC
Country: USA

4. Missed the Cut

Jockey: Luis Saez
Trainer: John W. Sadler
Owner: Lane’s End Racing, Bee Zee LLC, St. Elias Stables
Country: USA

5. Derma Sotogake

Jockey: Christophe Lemaire
Trainer: Hidetaka Otonashi
Owner: Hiroyuki Asanuma
Country: Japan

6. Saudi Crown

Jockey: Florent Geroux
Trainer: Brad Cox
Owner: FMQ Stables
Country: USA

7. Clapton

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
Trainer: Chad Summers
Owner: RRR Racing
Country: USA

8. Ushba Tesoro

Jockey: Yuga Kawada
Trainer: Noboru Takagi
Owner: Ryotokuji Kenji Holdings Co Ltd
Country: Japan

9. Senor Buscador

Jockey: Geovanni Franco
Trainer: Todd W. Fincher
Owner: Joe R. Peacock Jr.
Country: USA

10. Dreamlike

Jockey: Jose Ortiz
Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher
Owner: Repole Stable and St. Elias Stables LLC
Country: USA

11. Bright Future

Jockey: John Velazquez
Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher
Owner: St. Elias Stables LLC and Repole Stable
Country: USA

12. Arabian Knight

Jockey: Flavien Prat
Trainer: Bob Baffert
Owner: Zadan Racing Stables, Inc.
Country: USA

13. Proxy

Jockey: Joel Rosario
Trainer: Michael Stidham
Owner: Godolphin LLC
Country: USA

Who is the favorite to win 2023 Breeders’ Cup Classic?

After the Tuesday scratch of #1 Arcangelo, #12 Arabian Knight is the clear betting favorite in this race.

His trainer, Bob Baffert has won this race four times before, and the inexperienced colt has looked extra sharp in his workouts leading up to this race.

Check out more in-depth betting analysis on the Breeders’ Cup Classic, as well as a handful of other races in the Breeders’ Cup Challenge.

What are the odds for each horse in the 2023 Breeders’ Cup Classic?

HorseMorning Line Odds
2. Zandon12-1
3. White Abbario4-1
4. Missed The Cut30-1
5. Derma Sotogake20-1
6. Saudi Crown12-1
7. Clapton20-1
8. Ushba Tesoro4-1
9. Senor Buscado30-1
10. Dreamlike30-1
11. Bright Future10-1
12. Arabian Knight3-1
13. Proxy12-1

What is the purse for the 2023 Breeders’ Cup Classic?

There is a $6 million gross purse for the 2023 Breeders’ Cup Classic.

Official FinishOwner Purse
1st$3,120,000
2nd$1,020,000
3rd$540,000
4th$300,000
5th$180,000
6th$120,000
7th$60,000
8th$60,000
9th$60,000
10th$60,000

Has a female horse ever won the Breeders’ Cup Classic?

There has been one female horse to win the Breeders’ Cup Classic and that was Zenyatta in 2009. The undefeated filly, jockeyed by Mike E. Smith, won the $5 million Breeders’ Cup Classic at Santa Anita Park.

However, there are no female horses in this year’s Breeders’ Cup Classic.

Who are the past winners of the Breeders’ Cup Classic?

YearHorseJockey
2022FlightlineFlavien Prat
2021Knicks GoJoel Rosario
2020AuthenticJohn R. Velazquez
2019Vino RossoIrad Ortiz, Jr.
2018AccelerateJoel Rosario
2017Gun RunnerFlorent Geroux
2016ArrogateMike E. Smith
2015American PharoahVictor Espinoza
2014BayernMartin Garcia
2013Mucho Macho ManGary L. Stevens
2012Fort LarnedBrian Joseph Hernandez Jr.
2011DrosselmeyerMike E. Smith
2010BlameGarrett K. Gomez
2009ZenyattaMike E. Smith
2008Raven’s PassLanfranco Dettori
2007CurlinRobby Albarado
2006InvasorFernando Jara
2005Saint LiamJerry D. Bailey
2004GhostzapperJavier Castellano
2003Pleasantly PerfectAlex O. Solis
2002VolponiJose A. Santos
2001TiznowChris J. McCarron
2000TiznowChris J. McCarron
1999Cat ThiefPat Day
1998Awesome AgainPat Day
1997Skip AwayMike E. Smith
1996Alphabet SoupChris J. McCarron
1995CigarJerry D. Bailey
1994ConcernJerry D. Bailey
1993ArcanguesJerry D. Bailey
1992A.P. IndyEddie J. Delahoussaye
1991Black Tie AffairJerry D. Bailey
1990UnbridledPat Day
1989Sunday SilenceChris J. McCarron
1988AlyshebaChris J. McCarron
1987FerdinandWilliam Shoemaker
1986SkywalkerLaffit A. Pincay Jr.
1985Proud TruthJ. Velasquez
1984Wild AgainPat Day

