Breeders’ Cup Classic 2023: Post Positions, Schedule, Odds, Purse, Race history

The Breeders’ Cup Classic is the headliner of the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, which is the pinnacle event to finish out the year in Thoroughbred racing.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 Breeders’ Cup Classic:

When is post time for the Breeders’ Cup Classic?

Post time is set for Saturday at 6:40 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

How old are the horses in the Breeders’ Cup Classic?

The Breeders’ Cup Classic is open to male and female horses that are at least three years old.

What kind of track is the 2023 Breeders’ Cup Classic run on?

This defining race is run at 1 and 1/4 miles on a dirt track at Santa Anita Park.

What are the post positions for 2023 Breeders’ Cup Classic?

2. Zandon

Jockey: Lanfranco Dettori

Trainer: Chad C. Brown

Owner: Jeffrey Drown

Country: USA

3. White Abarrio

Jockey: Irad Ortiz, Jr.

Trainer: Richard Dutrow Jr.

Owner: C2 Racing Stable LLC and La Milagrosa Stable, LLC

Country: USA

4. Missed the Cut

Jockey: Luis Saez

Trainer: John W. Sadler

Owner: Lane’s End Racing, Bee Zee LLC, St. Elias Stables

Country: USA

5. Derma Sotogake

Jockey: Christophe Lemaire

Trainer: Hidetaka Otonashi

Owner: Hiroyuki Asanuma

Country: Japan

6. Saudi Crown

Jockey: Florent Geroux

Trainer: Brad Cox

Owner: FMQ Stables

Country: USA

7. Clapton

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

Trainer: Chad Summers

Owner: RRR Racing

Country: USA

8. Ushba Tesoro

Jockey: Yuga Kawada

Trainer: Noboru Takagi

Owner: Ryotokuji Kenji Holdings Co Ltd

Country: Japan

9. Senor Buscador

Jockey: Geovanni Franco

Trainer: Todd W. Fincher

Owner: Joe R. Peacock Jr.

Country: USA

10. Dreamlike

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher

Owner: Repole Stable and St. Elias Stables LLC

Country: USA

11. Bright Future

Jockey: John Velazquez

Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher

Owner: St. Elias Stables LLC and Repole Stable

Country: USA

12. Arabian Knight

Jockey: Flavien Prat

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Owner: Zadan Racing Stables, Inc.

Country: USA

13. Proxy

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Trainer: Michael Stidham

Owner: Godolphin LLC

Country: USA

Who is the favorite to win 2023 Breeders’ Cup Classic?

After the Tuesday scratch of #1 Arcangelo, #12 Arabian Knight is the clear betting favorite in this race.

His trainer, Bob Baffert has won this race four times before, and the inexperienced colt has looked extra sharp in his workouts leading up to this race.

Check out more in-depth betting analysis on the Breeders’ Cup Classic, as well as a handful of other races in the Breeders’ Cup Challenge.

What are the odds for each horse in the 2023 Breeders’ Cup Classic?

Horse Morning Line Odds 2. Zandon 12-1 3. White Abbario 4-1 4. Missed The Cut 30-1 5. Derma Sotogake 20-1 6. Saudi Crown 12-1 7. Clapton 20-1 8. Ushba Tesoro 4-1 9. Senor Buscado 30-1 10. Dreamlike 30-1 11. Bright Future 10-1 12. Arabian Knight 3-1 13. Proxy 12-1

What is the purse for the 2023 Breeders’ Cup Classic?

There is a $6 million gross purse for the 2023 Breeders’ Cup Classic.



Official Finish Owner Purse 1st $3,120,000 2nd $1,020,000 3rd $540,000 4th $300,000 5th $180,000 6th $120,000 7th $60,000 8th $60,000 9th $60,000 10th $60,000

Has a female horse ever won the Breeders’ Cup Classic?

There has been one female horse to win the Breeders’ Cup Classic and that was Zenyatta in 2009. The undefeated filly, jockeyed by Mike E. Smith, won the $5 million Breeders’ Cup Classic at Santa Anita Park.

However, there are no female horses in this year’s Breeders’ Cup Classic.

Who are the past winners of the Breeders’ Cup Classic?

Year Horse Jockey 2022 Flightline Flavien Prat 2021 Knicks Go Joel Rosario 2020 Authentic John R. Velazquez 2019 Vino Rosso Irad Ortiz, Jr. 2018 Accelerate Joel Rosario 2017 Gun Runner Florent Geroux 2016 Arrogate Mike E. Smith 2015 American Pharoah Victor Espinoza 2014 Bayern Martin Garcia 2013 Mucho Macho Man Gary L. Stevens 2012 Fort Larned Brian Joseph Hernandez Jr. 2011 Drosselmeyer Mike E. Smith 2010 Blame Garrett K. Gomez 2009 Zenyatta Mike E. Smith 2008 Raven’s Pass Lanfranco Dettori 2007 Curlin Robby Albarado 2006 Invasor Fernando Jara 2005 Saint Liam Jerry D. Bailey 2004 Ghostzapper Javier Castellano 2003 Pleasantly Perfect Alex O. Solis 2002 Volponi Jose A. Santos 2001 Tiznow Chris J. McCarron 2000 Tiznow Chris J. McCarron 1999 Cat Thief Pat Day 1998 Awesome Again Pat Day 1997 Skip Away Mike E. Smith 1996 Alphabet Soup Chris J. McCarron 1995 Cigar Jerry D. Bailey 1994 Concern Jerry D. Bailey 1993 Arcangues Jerry D. Bailey 1992 A.P. Indy Eddie J. Delahoussaye 1991 Black Tie Affair Jerry D. Bailey 1990 Unbridled Pat Day 1989 Sunday Silence Chris J. McCarron 1988 Alysheba Chris J. McCarron 1987 Ferdinand William Shoemaker 1986 Skywalker Laffit A. Pincay Jr. 1985 Proud Truth J. Velasquez 1984 Wild Again Pat Day

