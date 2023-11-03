College Football: Ranking B1G Ten Bets

While Ohio State and Michigan continue on a collision course at the Big House on the last Saturday in November, the regular season continues in the Big Ten. Its Week 10 and there are a number of interesting matchups each of which presents some interesting opportunities for bettors.

Enjoy this week’s B1G Ten Betting Power Index

1) Purdue @ Michigan (8-0)

Spread: Wolverines -32.5

O/U: 52.5

Following a bye last week, Harbaugh’s defense revs up for the stretch run. Expect them to hold the Boilermakers in check. Take the Purdue Team Total UNDER 9.5 (-106) at BetMGM.

2) Ohio State (8-0) @ Rutgers (6-2)

Spread: Buckeyes -18.5

O/U: 42.5

The Buckeyes prove their spot atop the Playoff Rankings is not changing hands this week. Leading the way is their defense. Take the Rutgers Team Total UNDER 11.5 (-110).

3) Penn State (7-1) @ Maryland (5-3)

Spread: Nittany Lions -8.5

O/U: 50.5

Upset Special: Maryland has the offense to run with Penn State. The challenge will be doing so for the full 60 minutes. We believe in Tua’s brother Taulia but just in case we will hedge and take the Terps and the 8.5 (-110).

Join in the college football conversation Saturdays at 11AM ET. From sides to totals to props, get ready for the weekend of college football with the NBC Sports College Football Betting Q&A.

4) Iowa (6-2) @ Northwestern (4-4)

Spread: Hawkeyes -5

O/U: 30.5

This one will be played at Wrigley Field where the Cubs put up 20 on August 1st earlier this year. Can either of these teams come within even a field goal of 20? Doubtful. Take the Game Total UNDER 30.5 (-110).

5) Wisconsin (5-3) @ Indiana (2-6)

Spread: Badgers -9.5

O/U: 45.5

Speaking of offensive struggles, can Wisconsin get right against the Hoosiers? Indiana’s offense is OK, but it’s a stretch to think they can get up and down the field more than a couple times at best against the Badgers. Take the Game Total UNDER 45.5 (-115).

6) Illinois (3-5) @ Minnesota (5-3)

Spread: Golden Gophers -2

O/U: 43.5

The Golden Gophers are tied atop the Big Ten West…with three other teams. Their pursuit of a berth in the conference title game is very much alive. In addition, they become bowl eligible with a victory over Illinois as well. However, Minnesota has never beaten Bret Bielema losing twice to him as head coach at Illinois and seven times when he was the top dog at Wisconsin. PJ Fleck and the Gophers snap the streak and eek out a win. Take Minnesota ML (-125).

7) Nebraska (5-3) @ Michigan State (2-6)

Spread: Cornhuskers -3

O/U: 34.5

Somewhat quietly, Nebraska is playing better football the last few weeks. Matt Rhule seems to have started to see positive results despite an inordinate amount of injuries. The good vibes continue as the Cornhuskers become bowl eligible at the expense of Sparty. Take Nebraska -3 (-110).

Defense dominates the schedule this weekend.

Enjoy those late game sweats.

*all odds courtesy of BetMGM.

