Giants at Cowboys 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats

Since 1990, only 32 teams (11.5%) that started a season 0-2 have made the playoffs. Desperately trying to avoid being a part of that stat and face a serious uphill climb to the postseason, the Dallas Cowboys (0-1) and the New York Giants (0-1) meet in Arlington Sunday afternoon.

The Giants enter the week following a 21-6 loss on the road to the Washington Commanders. The Giants rushed for just 74 yards on 23 attempts and were just 4-16 on third down. The Giants had a major issue stopping the run last season and that appears to still be an issue this season as New York allowed 220 yards to the Commanders on Sunday.

Dallas welcomes the Giants to town after losing on opening night in Philadelphia, 24-20. The Cowboys were 7-11 on third down and outgained the Birds 307-302, but they failed to convert opportunities in late in the game. They also could not get the Eagles off the field as Philly controlled the ball for 34:52 of the game.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Giants and the Cowboys.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the Giants at Cowboys live Sunday

Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: AT&T Stadium

City: Arlington, TX

Network/Streaming: FOX

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for the Giants at the Cowboys

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: New York Giants (+205), Dallas Cowboys (-250)

Spread: Cowboys -5.5

Total: 44.5 points

This game opened Cowboys -3.0 with the Total set at 44.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!

Quarterback Matchup for New York at Dallas

Giants Starting QB: Russell Wilson

Last Game: September 7 at Washington

17-37 (45.9%), 168 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked twice for 11 yards, 8 carries for 44 yards

Last Game: September 7 at Washington 17-37 (45.9%), 168 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked twice for 11 yards, 8 carries for 44 yards Cowboys Starting QB: Dak Prescott

Last Game: September 4 at Philadelphia

21-34 (61.8%), 188 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, Was not sacked, 1 carry for 3 yards



New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys team stats, betting trends

The Cowboys have won 11 of their last 12 home games against the Giants

The Giants have failed to cover the Spread in 4 of their last 5 games against divisional opponents

Each of the Cowboys’ last 6 home games against the Giants have gone over the Total

Javonte Williams carried the ball 15 times for 54 yards and scored twice against Philadelphia

carried the ball 15 times for 54 yards and scored twice against Philadelphia The Giants are 3-15 without Andrew Thomas in the lineup the past two seasons



Giants Player Injuries

LT Andrew Thomas (foot) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(foot) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Micah McFadden (leg/foot) is doubtful for Sunday’s game

Cowboys Player Injuries

Dallas reports no injuries as of Tuesday midafternoon



Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Popular Player Prop Bet at DraftKings

Need to work on the language but the thought is to speak to a prop involving a star player

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Giants and the Cowboys:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Giants at +6.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 44.0.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with player news, game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

● Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

● Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

● Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

● Trysta Krick (@Trista_Krick)

