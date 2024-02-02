How to watch 1/ST Horse Racing Tour 2024: Schedule, post positions, favorites, streaming information and more

The Kentucky Derby may still be over three months out, but the build-up to “the most exciting two minutes in sports” continues this weekend, right here on CNBC and Peacock.

Florida’s Gulfstream Park will play host to the Holy Bull Stakes, while Santa Anita Park in Southern California will welcome the Robert B. Lewis Stakes, in a Saturday with implications on The Run for the Roses. Keep reading for information on each, how to tune in, the favorites and more.

What is 1/ST Horse Racing?

1/ST is the consumer-facing brand owned by the Stronach Group, a technology, entertainment and real estate development company driven by Thoroughbred horse racing and wagering. The 1/ST RACING Tour consists of seven events -- across Gulfstream and Santa Anita Parks -- before culminating in Preakness Weekend at Baltimore’s Pimlico Race Course.

This weekend’s 1/ST RACING Tour presented by MyRacehorse includes six events in total, with the Holy Bull Stakes and Robert B. Lewis Stakes as headliners, carrying purses of $250,000 and $200,000, respectively. The two Kentucky Derby prep races will each hand out 42 Derby qualification points, with first place taking home 20 points, second place 10, third place 6, fourth place 4 and fifth place 2.

Favorites and post positions for Holy Bull Stakes, Robert B. Lewis Stakes

The overwhelming star of the weekend is Fierceness, the 3-year-old currently with 8-to-1 Kentucky Derby odds who won the Breeder’s Cup Juvenile by a vast 6 1/4-length margin. Fierceness, though, hasn’t raced since that event in early November, while several horses in the Holy Bull Stakes ran at Gulfstream in the Mucho Macho Man Stakes on New Year’s Day. The post positions are as follows:

1. Hades

2. Inveigled

3. Otello

4. Dancing Groom

5. No More Time

6. Domestic Product

7. Fierceness

8. Sea Streak

Longtime trainer Bob Baffert owns three of the nine horses in the Robert B. Lewis stakes, including the favorite, Nysos. But even if Baffert wins his sixth straight and 12th all-time Robert B. Lewis victory, his horses are ineligible for qualification points and the Kentucky Derby, due to Baffert’s ongoing suspension levied after his 2021 Derby winner Medina Spirit tested positive for betamethasone.

The Robert B. Lewis Stakes post positions are:

1. Wine Me Up (Baffert)

2. Ace of Clubs

3. Better Than Gold

4. Moonlit Sonata

5. Coach Prime (Baffert)

6. Nysos (Baffert)

7. Stronghold

8. Mc Vay

9. Scatify

How can I watch the 2024 1/ST Racing Tour?

Date: Saturday, Feb. 3

Time: 4-6 p.m. ET

Platform: CNBC, Peacock

Location: Gulfstream Park (Hallandale Beach, Fla.) and Santa Anita Park (Arcadia, Calif.)

Also part of CNBC and Peacock‘s two-hour horse racing coverage on Saturday: The Kitten’s Joy, Swale and Forward Gal Stakes at Gulfstream Park; and Santa Anita Park’s Megahertz Stakes.

