How to watch 2025 Paris-Tours: Schedule, start times, Peacock live stream info

  
Published October 11, 2025 01:30 PM
Cycling: UCI European Series - Sparkassen Münsterland Giro...

03 October 2025, North Rhine-Westphalia, Münster: Cycling: UCI European Series - Sparkassen Münsterland Giro, road race (191.00 km), men. Jasper Philipsen (r) celebrates after his victory in the sprint. Photo: David Inderlied/dpa (Photo by David Inderlied/picture alliance via Getty Images)

dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

The Autumn Classic season of cycling is winding down, but the races aren’t done just yet. On Sunday, Oct. 12, the 119th Paris-Tours, historically known as the “sprinter’s classic”, on the UCI ProSeries will take place starting at 8:55 a.m. ET.

How to watch 2025 Paris-Tours

The 2025 Paris-Tours can be watched from start to finish on Peacock!

2025 Paris-Tours full schedule

Rider check-in: Chartres, 7:35-8:45 a.m. ET
Race start: Chartres, 8:55 a.m. ET
Expected finish: Tours, 1:46-2:12 p.m. ET

What time does the Paris-Tours start?

Coverage of the 2025 Paris-Tours begins on Peacock at 8:55 a.m., ET.

What’s the full route for the Paris-Tours?

The Paris-Tours is a one-day race that will see riders start in Chartres, a town 56 miles southwest of Paris. From there, riders embark on a single 211.6km flat stage that will take them through Bonneval, Cloyes-sur-le-Loir, Vendôme and Herbault before a series of nine climbs en route to the finish line in Tours.

Who won the 2024 Paris-Tours?

2024 saw Christophe Laporte, riding for Visma-Lease a Bike, win the Paris-Tours in his second running of the race. The Frenchman will be making his third consecutive appearance and is among the a handful of favorites in 2025, alongside Olav Kooij, Arnaud de Lie and Matthew Brennan.

Who is riding in the Paris-Tours?

In addition to reigning winner Laporte, two-time winners Matteo Trentin (2015, 2017) and Arnaud Démare (2021-22), 2023 winner Riley Sheehan and 2025 Tour de France stage winners Jasper Philipsen and Anthony Turgis will also take to the start line in Chartres.

How do I watch cycling on Peacock?

Head over to the Cycling hub on Peacock to watch some of the best races in cycling including all three Grand Tours (the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a España), Paris–Roubaix, Liège–Bastogne–Liège, Critérium du Dauphiné and more.