How to watch Lawal vs Chamberlain: Date, time, streaming info for boxing card

On Saturday, October 21st, it’s a thrilling day of boxing on Peacock as NBC Sports partners with BOXXER to bring you all the action from the iconic York Hall in London. The card is highlighted by the battle for the British Cruiserweight title between defending champion Mikael Lawal and his rival Isaac Chamberlain. Coverage in the United States airs at 2:30pm ET on Peacock.

Lawal vs Chamberlain takes top billing after the postponement of the matchup between top light-heavyweights Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez after Azeez suffered an injury in training.

“We’re still bitterly disappointed about having to postpone the main event due to the injury sustained by Dan Azeez,” said BOXXER founder and CEO Ben Shalom. “It’s clear from the widespread upset and frustration, just how big of a fight this is. We’ve spoken to both teams and everyone is committed to rescheduling the world title final eliminator. We’re working on announcing a new date at The O2 as soon as possible.”

Saturday’s card will also feature Louis Greene against Sam Gilley as Greene looks to defending his title in the Commonwealth Super Welterweight Championship. See below for the full card for Lawal vs Chamberlain.

How to Watch Lawal vs Chamberlain in the U.S.

Date: Saturday, October 21st

Where: York Hall in London

Time: 2:30pm ET

Streaming in the U.S.: Peacock

How to watch in the U.K: Sky Sport

Lawal vs Chamberlain Full Card

Mikael Lawal vs. Isaac Chamberlain (British Cruiserweight title)

Louis Greene vs. Sam Gilley (Commonwealth junior middleweight title)

Karriss Artingstall vs. ‘Vicious’ Vanessa Bradford (featherweights)

Michael Hennessy Jr vs. Joe Laws (junior middleweights)

Why is Dan Azeez not fighting this weekend?

Dan Azeez, originally scheduled to fight Joshua Buatsi on Saturday’s card, withdrew after suffering a back injury in training.

“I was having my last, kind of, real hard session and I guess my back after the session — my back, I could just feel some sort of pain in my lower back,” Azeez said told Sky Sports. “Yeah, it just got worse and worse from there. I thought, to be honest, I thought I’m gonna take some pain killers or something, but it’s just like the restriction. I couldn’t move the way I needed to move.”

When is the Buatsi vs Azeez fight being rescheduled for?

BOXXER said in a statement that a date for the rescheduled Butasi vs Azeez bout will be announced shortly. All tickets for this Saturday’s event at The O2 will remain valid for the new date. Once announced, any customers unable to attend the new date will be able to obtain a full refund.

