Josh Donaldson
Yankees 3B Josh Donaldson transferred to 60-day injured list
Jarred Kelenic
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic breaks his foot kicking a water cooler, makes emotional apology to team
Katie Ledecky
Hometown Hopefuls: Katie Ledecky's Maryland-rooted path across the country and back

Top Clips

nbc_golf_theopen_harmanintv_230721.jpg
Harman able to 'turn it loose' in Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_smythace_230721.jpg
Smyth drains hole-in-one on No. 17 during Round 2
nbc_golf_pgabarracudarnd1_230720.jpg
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch the 2023 Haskell Stakes: TV, live stream info, schedule, and more

  
Published July 21, 2023 10:09 AM
148th Preakness Stakes

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 20: Jockey Javier Castelliano rides Mage #3 out of the fourth turn during the 148th Running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 20, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The 2023 Haskell Stakes take place this Saturday, July 22 at Monmouth Park in Oceanport, New Jersey. Saturday’s race includes Kentucky Derby winner Mage, who will be making his first start since the Preakness where he finished in third place.

RELATED: Mage’s Derby win sets up potential for more magic at 2023 Preakness Stakes

The winner of the eight-horse field will earn an automatic berth into this year’s $6 million Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic. Live coverage begins at 5:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock. See below to find out how to watch the 2023 Haskell Stakes as well as additional information on how to keep up with all of this year’s horse racing action.

How to watch the 2023 Haskell Stakes:

When: Saturday, July 22
Where: Monmouth Park in Oceanport, New Jersey
Time: 5:00 PM ET
TV Network: NBC
Streaming: Peacock

