How to watch the 2023 Haskell Stakes: TV, live stream info, schedule, and more

The 2023 Haskell Stakes take place this Saturday, July 22 at Monmouth Park in Oceanport, New Jersey. Saturday’s race includes Kentucky Derby winner Mage, who will be making his first start since the Preakness where he finished in third place.



The winner of the eight-horse field will earn an automatic berth into this year’s $6 million Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic. Live coverage begins at 5:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock. See below to find out how to watch the 2023 Haskell Stakes as well as additional information on how to keep up with all of this year’s horse racing action.

How to watch the 2023 Haskell Stakes:

When: Saturday, July 22

Where: Monmouth Park in Oceanport, New Jersey

Time: 5:00 PM ET

TV Network: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

