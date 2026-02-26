How to watch 2026 USA Track and Field Indoor Championships

The USA Track and Field Indoor Championships air live on NBC, Peacock and USATF.TV on Saturday and Sunday from Staten Island, New York.

It serves as a qualifying meet for the World Indoor Championships in Poland from March 20-22. Nations can qualify up to two spots per individual event at worlds, plus a possible third if an athlete earned a World Indoor Tour wild card.

Meet headliners include Olympic gold medalists Noah Lyles and Cole Hocker and world champions Cordell Tinch and Anna Hall, plus Cooper Lutkenhaus, who last year at age 16 became the youngest American to compete at a World Outdoor Championships.

2026 USATF Indoor Championships Schedule

Day Time (ET) Platform Saturday 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. USATF.TV Sunday 11 a.m. USATF.TV 1-3 p.m. NBC, Peacock

The full meet schedule is here.

Lyles, the Olympic 100m gold medalist and world outdoor 200m champion, eyes his second national title in the indoor 60m on Sunday.

The field also includes 2025 U.S. champion Ronnie Baker and 2016 World Indoor 60m champion Trayvon Bromell, plus Jordan Anthony, the 2025 NCAA 60m and 100m champion.

Hocker, the Olympic 1500m gold medalist and world outdoor 5000m champion, is entered in both indoor distance events — the 3000m on Saturday and the 1500m on Sunday.

Hocker is undefeated in his USATF Indoor Championships career, sweeping the 1500m and 3000m in 2022 and winning the 1500m again in 2024.

Yared Nuguse, the Olympic 1500m bronze medalist behind Hocker, is also entered in both the 1500m and 3000m, though he said two weeks ago he may race strictly the 1500m.

The field for Saturday’s men’s 60m hurdles includes the 2025 World 110m hurdles champion Tinch, plus Olympic silver medalist Daniel Roberts and 2022 World silver medalist Trey Cunningham.