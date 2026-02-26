How to watch 2026 USA Track and Field Indoor Championships

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
How to watch FIS Alpine skiing World Cup during 2025-26 season; broadcast schedule
NCAA Basketball: Ohio State at Michigan State
No. 13 Michigan State vs. No. 8 Purdue predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 26
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays
Report: Veteran Max Scherzer, Toronto Blue Jays agree to one-year, $3 million deal

Top Clips

nbc_bte_1stpick_260226.jpg
How March can shift NBA No. 1 overall pick futures
nbc_bte_atlantic_260226.jpg
Knicks have ‘opportunity’ to win Atlantic division
nbc_pft_cdownsintv_260226.jpg
OSU standout Downs knows what makes him ‘special’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
How to watch FIS Alpine skiing World Cup during 2025-26 season; broadcast schedule
NCAA Basketball: Ohio State at Michigan State
No. 13 Michigan State vs. No. 8 Purdue predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 26
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays
Report: Veteran Max Scherzer, Toronto Blue Jays agree to one-year, $3 million deal

Top Clips

nbc_bte_1stpick_260226.jpg
How March can shift NBA No. 1 overall pick futures
nbc_bte_atlantic_260226.jpg
Knicks have ‘opportunity’ to win Atlantic division
nbc_pft_cdownsintv_260226.jpg
OSU standout Downs knows what makes him ‘special’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

How to watch 2026 USA Track and Field Indoor Championships

  
Published February 26, 2026 12:43 PM

The USA Track and Field Indoor Championships air live on NBC, Peacock and USATF.TV on Saturday and Sunday from Staten Island, New York.

It serves as a qualifying meet for the World Indoor Championships in Poland from March 20-22. Nations can qualify up to two spots per individual event at worlds, plus a possible third if an athlete earned a World Indoor Tour wild card.

Meet headliners include Olympic gold medalists Noah Lyles and Cole Hocker and world champions Cordell Tinch and Anna Hall, plus Cooper Lutkenhaus, who last year at age 16 became the youngest American to compete at a World Outdoor Championships.

2026 USATF Indoor Championships Schedule

DayTime (ET)Platform
Saturday11:30 a.m.-5 p.m.USATF.TV
Sunday11 a.m.USATF.TV
1-3 p.m.NBC, Peacock

The full meet schedule is here.

Lyles, the Olympic 100m gold medalist and world outdoor 200m champion, eyes his second national title in the indoor 60m on Sunday.

The field also includes 2025 U.S. champion Ronnie Baker and 2016 World Indoor 60m champion Trayvon Bromell, plus Jordan Anthony, the 2025 NCAA 60m and 100m champion.

Hocker, the Olympic 1500m gold medalist and world outdoor 5000m champion, is entered in both indoor distance events — the 3000m on Saturday and the 1500m on Sunday.

Hocker is undefeated in his USATF Indoor Championships career, sweeping the 1500m and 3000m in 2022 and winning the 1500m again in 2024.

Yared Nuguse, the Olympic 1500m bronze medalist behind Hocker, is also entered in both the 1500m and 3000m, though he said two weeks ago he may race strictly the 1500m.

The field for Saturday’s men’s 60m hurdles includes the 2025 World 110m hurdles champion Tinch, plus Olympic silver medalist Daniel Roberts and 2022 World silver medalist Trey Cunningham.

oly_atw200_mjwfinal_250919.jpg
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Rai Benjamin lead USATF Athlete of the Year winners
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Rai Benjamin earned the prestigious Jackie Joyner-Kersee and Jesse Owens awards.