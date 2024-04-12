 Skip navigation
CLIMBING-PANAM-2023-SANTIAGO
American Sam Watson breaks speed climbing world record twice
Jannik Sinner
Sinner beats Rune to set up semifinal against Tsitsipas at Monte Carlo Masters
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Duquesne vs Brigham Young
Kentucky hires BYU’s Mark Pope as men’s basketball coach to replace John Calipari

CLIMBING-PANAM-2023-SANTIAGO
American Sam Watson breaks speed climbing world record twice
Jannik Sinner
Sinner beats Rune to set up semifinal against Tsitsipas at Monte Carlo Masters
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Duquesne vs Brigham Young
Kentucky hires BYU’s Mark Pope as men’s basketball coach to replace John Calipari

Naomi Osaka's victory gives Japan edge in Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers

  
Published April 12, 2024 10:53 AM
Naomi Osaka

Japan’s Naomi Osaka reacts after a point against Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva during their women’s singles match of the Billie Jean Cup tennis qualifying tie between Japan and Kazakhstan in Tokyo on April 12, 2024. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP) (Photo by YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP via Getty Images)

YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP via Getty Images

Naomi Osaka put Japan a step away from reaching the Billie Jean King Cup Finals with her 6-2, 7-6 (5) victory over Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva.

The four-time Grand Slam champion’s win followed Nao Hibino’s 6-1, 6-0 victory over Anna Danilina in Tokyo to give Japan a 2-0 lead in the women’s team competition.

Australia also took a 2-0 lead over Mexico in Brisbane.

Japan and Australia need a win in reverse singles or the doubles match to advance to the Finals in November.

The eight winners the qualifiers will join defending champion Canada, runner-up Italy, host nation Spain, and a wildcard at the 12-team Finals in Seville.

Australia has been runner-up twice in the last five years and is chasing its first title since 1974 in the former Federation Cup era.

Each matchup is a best-of-five series. There are four singles matches and if necessary a doubles match.

In Brisbane, Arina Rodionova and Daria Saville gave Australia a 2-0 lead over Mexico after opening singles wins. Rodionova beat Giuliana Olmos 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 before Saville defeated Marcela Zacarias 6-1, 6-0.

The other matchups are: Brazil-Germany, France-Britain, Switzerland-Poland, USA-Belgium, Slovakia-Slovenia, and Ukraine-Romania.