Greg Sankey
SEC's Greg Sankey visits, talks with trustees, leaders at South Carolina on changing sports landscape
AUTO: FEB 17 NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300
How to watch Saturday's Atlanta Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
Day 2 - BMW IBSF Bobsleigh And Skeleton World Championship 2023
Hallie Clarke becomes youngest world champion in skeleton after switch from USA

No. 1 Swiatek loses to Kalinskaya in Dubai semifinals; Paolini awaits in final

  
Published February 23, 2024 01:34 PM
Iga Swiatek

Jan 20, 2024; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Iga Swiatek of Poland plays a shot against Linda Noskova (not pictured) of Czechia in Round 3 of the Women’s Singles on Day 7 of the Australian Open tennis at Rod Laver Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Frey/Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iga Swiatek was upset by qualifier Anna Kalinskaya 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals of the Dubai Championships after the world No. 1 squandered an early lead.

Swiatek was up 4-2 when Kalinskaya rattled off four straight games to take the first set en route to her third consecutive victory over a top 10 opponent.

Kalinskaya eliminated No. 3 Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals and No. 9 Jelena Ostapenko in the last 16.

She will face Jasmine Paolini in the biggest final of both their careers.

The Italian held off Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 7-6 (6).

Paolini saved six set points in the second set.

“I gave you a little bit of drama at the end of the match,” she said in her on-court interview.

Winning in just under two hours against her Romanian opponent, the 26th-ranked Paolini is a victory away from her second tour title.

Paolini reached the fourth round at the Australian Open last month — her best performance at a Grand Slam — where she lost to Kalinskaya in straight sets.

The victory ensured Paolini will crack the top 20 for the first time in next week’s rankings. She broke into the top 30 last October.

Her only WTA title was at Portoroz, Slovenia, in 2021.