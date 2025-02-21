No. 16 Marquette at Villanova Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Its Friday, February 21, and the Big East spotlight is shining tonight in Philadelphia as the Marquette Golden Eagles (20-6, 11-4) and the Villanova Wildcats (15-12, 8- 8) meet at Wells Fargo Center.

Nova lost a heartbreaker at UConn, 66-59. The Wildcats were outscored 27-6 to end the game. The whispers are only growing louder that Head Coach Kyle Neptune is coaching his final games for Villanova. After defeating Xavier and St. John’s earlier this month the Wildcats have been blown out at Providence and now this loss at UConn.

Shaka Smart’s Marquette Golden Eagles struggled to open February losing their first three games, but they have rebounded and taken advantage of a soft spot in their schedule knocking off DePaul and Seton Hall in their last two games.

Marquette is 6-4 on the road this season while Villanova is 12-3 at home.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Marquette at Villanova

Date: Friday, February 21, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Wells Fargo Center

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming: FS1

Game odds for Golden Eagles at Wildcats

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Marquette Golden Eagles (-130), Villanova Wildcats (+105)

Spread: Golden Eagles -1.5

Total: 142.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Marquette at Villanova

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Marquette on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Marquette -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 142.5.

Golden Eagles vs Wildcats: Top betting trends and recent stats

Marquette has won 3 straight at Villanova

The Under is 4-1 in Marquette’s last 5 road games

Villanova has covered in 9 of its 15 home games this season (14-13 ATS overall)

Marquette is 1-4 against the spread in its last 5 games (12-14 on the season)

