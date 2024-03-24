No. 3 Coco Gauff has eyes on winning trophy at home, beats Océane Dodin to advance at Miami Open

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Valspar Championship - Final Round
‘This is a great break': Malnati takes advantage of rule in Valspar win
MLB: Spring Training-Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Dodgers
Ohtani to speak to media for 1st time since illegal gambling, theft allegations against interpreter
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Washington Capitals
T.J. Oshie returns to the Capitals’ lineup and is honored for playing in 1,000 NHL games

Top Clips

nbc_golf_valsparyuanchips_240324.jpg
Yuan chips in three times in Valspar Champ. Rd. 4
nbc_indy_palou_240324.jpg
Palou dominates IndyCar $1 Million Challenge
nbc_indy_rosenqvistint_240324.jpg
Rosenqvist: Thermal a ‘huge statement’ for team

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Valspar Championship - Final Round
‘This is a great break': Malnati takes advantage of rule in Valspar win
MLB: Spring Training-Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Dodgers
Ohtani to speak to media for 1st time since illegal gambling, theft allegations against interpreter
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Washington Capitals
T.J. Oshie returns to the Capitals’ lineup and is honored for playing in 1,000 NHL games

Top Clips

nbc_golf_valsparyuanchips_240324.jpg
Yuan chips in three times in Valspar Champ. Rd. 4
nbc_indy_palou_240324.jpg
Palou dominates IndyCar $1 Million Challenge
nbc_indy_rosenqvistint_240324.jpg
Rosenqvist: Thermal a ‘huge statement’ for team

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

No. 3 Coco Gauff has eyes on winning trophy at home, beats Océane Dodin to advance at Miami Open

  
Published March 24, 2024 05:36 PM
Tennis: Miami Open

Mar 22, 2024; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; CoCo Gauff (USA) hits a forehand against Nadia Podoroska (ARG) (not pictured) on day five of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Third-ranked Coco Gauff came from behind in the first set to beat Océane Dodin 6-4, 6-0 and advance to the fourth round of the Miami Open for the second time in her career.

Gauff won 10 straight games after Dodin took a 4-2 lead in the opening set, thanks partly to nine double-faults by Dodin at critical moments.

Gauff has just one loss in her past 23 matches in the United States. That defeat came against Maria Sakkari at Indian Wells earlier this month.

Gauff, who turned 20 on March 13, is the youngest American player to hold a top three seed at Miami. The reigning U.S. Open champion, who is from South Florida, attended the event growing up and said capturing a title there would be special.

“It would be really cool to win here at home,” said Gauff, who was born in Delray Beach, Florida. “I think the best part about winning here is just being able to drive home with the trophy and not have to fly and pack. ... And I’m a Dolphins fan, so maybe if I win here they can win another trophy at the Super Bowl.”

Gauff will face the winner between Naomi Osaka and 27th-ranked Caroline Garcia, which will be played later Sunday afternoon.