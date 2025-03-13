SEC Tournament - Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Recent Stats

The SEC Tournament tips off today with John Calipari’s Arkansas Razorbacks (20-12, 8-10) taking the court against Chris Beard’s Rebels of Ole Miss (21-10, 10-8).

Arkansas’ postseason hope were at best flickering a couple of weeks ago but the Razorbacks have won three in a row and five of their last six. Following yesterday’s 72-68 win over South Carolina, all signs point to Arkansas getting an invite to the Madness next week.

Ole Miss, on the other hand, is sputtering a bit having split their last six games. The Rebels were last in action this past Saturday in Gainesville where they lost 90-71 to the Florida Gators.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Arkansas vs. Ole Miss

Date: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Bridgestone Arena

City: Nashville, TN

Network/Streaming: SEC Network

Game odds for Arkansas vs. Ole Miss

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Arkansas Razorbacks (+170), Ole Miss Rebels (-210)

Spread: Rebels -4.5

Total: 144.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Arkansas vs. Ole Miss

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss: Top betting trends and recent stats

Arkansas is 3-2-1 against the spread in their last 6 games (13-17-1 for the season)

Ole Miss is 1-5 against the spread in their last 6 games (15-15-1 for the season)

Ole Miss won and covered when these schools played on January 8. The Under cashed at 148.5

