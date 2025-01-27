 Skip navigation
Six German national team cyclists injured after head-on crash with a car

  
Published January 27, 2025 02:17 PM
Benjamin Boos Bruno Kessler

German Bruno Kessler and German Benjamin Boos celebrate after winning the U23 at the sixth and last day of the Zesdaagse Vlaanderen-Gent six-day indoor track cycling event at the indoor cycling arena ‘t Kuipke, Sunday 17 November 2024, in Gent. BELGA PHOTO TOM GOYVAERTS (Photo by Tom Goyvaerts / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by TOM GOYVAERTS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

TOM GOYVAERTS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

PALMA, Mallorca — Six riders in Germany’s track cycling team were treated in a hospital after being struck by a car driven by an 89-year-old man.

Their injuries were not life-threatening though included multiple fractures, the team said in a statement.

The six injured men included 2024 track world championship medalists Benjamin Boos and Bruno Kessler. The individual riders’ injuries were not specified.

They were among a larger group on a morning training ride on the Spanish island of Mallorca, preparing for the European track championships in Belgium.

The riders were struck head-on by the car in an incident seen by team coaches.

Boos and the 19-year-old Kessler were part of the Germany squad that took bronze in team pursuit at the track worlds last October in Denmark.

Another injured rider, 24-year-old Tobias Buck-Gramcko, is a former world junior champion and European bronze medalist. The other riders injured were Moritz Augenstein, Max-David Briese and Louis Gentzik, the team said.

Professional cyclists are often injured by cars on roads in Europe, including Remco Evenepoel, the Paris Olympics champion in the road race and time trial. Eight weeks ago, Evenepoel suffered fractures, a dislocated collarbone and bruised lungs a in Belgium crash.