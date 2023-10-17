 Skip navigation
Tel Aviv Open canceled because of the Israel-Hamas war

  
Published October 16, 2023 09:30 PM
Tel-Aviv-after-Hams-Attack

10/07/2023, Israiel, Tel Aviv. Empty street after rocket strike in Florentin, Tel Aviv. (Photo by Liebe Blekh / Middle East Images / Middle East Images via AFP) (Photo by LIEBE BLEKH/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

LONDON (AP) — The Tel Aviv Open tennis tournament scheduled for next month has been canceled because of the Israel-Hamas war.

The ATP men’s tour said the decision was made after consultation with security experts and with the safety of players and fans in mind.

“The violence and acts of terror witnessed in Israel are beyond comprehension,” ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said. “We strongly condemn any form of terrorism and mourn the loss of innocent lives across this conflict. We hope and pray for peace in the region.”

The event was scheduled for early November.

In last year’s final, Novak Djokovic defeated Marin Cilic in straight sets to take the title.