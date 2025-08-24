 Skip navigation
President Trump to attend Ryder Cup; endorses Keegan Bradley as captain’s pick

  
Published August 24, 2025 11:37 AM

President Donald Trump weighed in on the game’s most hot-button topic, announcing on social media that Keegan Bradley, the captain of this year’s U.S. Ryder Cup team, “should DEFINITELY” be a playing captain at next month’s matches.

Trump also announced on Truth Social he will be attending the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. Although the post said he was invited to attend the Ryder Cup by the “PGA Tour,” the PGA of America runs the matches. The PGA of America did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Keegan Bradley should DEFINITELY be on the American Ryder Cup Team — As Captain!!! He is an AMAZING guy. It will be a great Ryder Cup. At the invite of the PGA Tour, I will be there on tournament Friday!!! President DJT,” Trump posted.

Bradley will announce his six captain’s picks on Wednesday and he told reporters this week at the Tour Championship that he has already formulated most of his choices, although Sunday’s outcome at East Lake could impact that with the captain just three shots off the 54-hole lead.

Trump attended the 2017 Presidents Cup in New Jersey during his first term in the White House and it is likely he will also attend next year’s Miami Championship, which the PGA Tour announced this week will be played at Trump National Doral in South Florida.

Doral had hosted a Tour event since 1962 but the circuit relocated the event to Mexico in 2017.