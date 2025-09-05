 Skip navigation
U.S. Ryder Cup team to play Procore Championship

  
September 5, 2025

As expected, the Procore Championship will serve as a Ryder Cup tune-up for 10 of the 12 players on the U.S. team.

The first event of the PGA Tour’s fall schedule will be impressively solid thanks to the encouragement of U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley, who suggested his players participate in the Napa, Calif., event to prepare for the matches that will be held later this month at Bethpage Black outside New York City.

Only Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau will not be in the field at Silverado Resort and DeChambeau isn’t qualified for the event as a member of LIV Golf, although various sources said he will be in the area for team events.

The field at the Procore Championship will be headlined by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and include Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Harris English, Ben Griffin, Russell Henley, Collin Morikawa, J.J. Spaun, Justin Thomas and Cameron Young.

Following the U.S. Ryder Cup team loss two years ago in Rome some suggested the American side needed to add an event to their schedules to bridge the gap between the Tour Championship and the matches to avoid rust and too much rest.