Jackie Robinson
A man has been charged in the theft of a Jackie Robinson statue that was found dismantled and burned
Genesis Invitational - Previews
Genesis Invitational tee times, pairings for Rounds 1 and 2
The Genesis Invitational - Previews
In new Sun Day Red gear, Tiger plays quick 9 on Tuesday

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfsbreecehall_240213.jpg
Could Hall go No. 2 in fantasy football drafts?
nbc_roto_rfs49ersrun_240213.jpg
Is 2024 the 'Last Dance' for these 49ers?
nbc_pl_kwparta_240213.jpg
Arsenal's 'maturity' paid dividends v. West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jackie Robinson
A man has been charged in the theft of a Jackie Robinson statue that was found dismantled and burned
Genesis Invitational - Previews
Genesis Invitational tee times, pairings for Rounds 1 and 2
The Genesis Invitational - Previews
In new Sun Day Red gear, Tiger plays quick 9 on Tuesday

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfsbreecehall_240213.jpg
Could Hall go No. 2 in fantasy football drafts?
nbc_roto_rfs49ersrun_240213.jpg
Is 2024 the 'Last Dance' for these 49ers?
nbc_pl_kwparta_240213.jpg
Arsenal's 'maturity' paid dividends v. West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki receive wild-card entries to Indian Wells

  
Published February 13, 2024 04:28 PM
Venus Williams

Aug 29, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Venus Williams of the USA playing Greet Minnen of Belgium on day two of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Deutsch/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Seven-time major champion Venus Williams and former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki have received wild card entries into the BNP Paribas Open next month.

The combined ATP and WTA event is March 6-17 at Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Williams has been dealing with the lingering effects of a knee injury she suffered in her first-round match at Wimbledon last July. She lost in the first round of the U.S. Open in September and hasn’t played a tour match since.

The 43-year-old player will return to the Southern California desert for the first time since 2019, when Williams reached the quarterfinals.

Wozniacki also returns to the desert for the first time since 2019. She took three years off to have two children. She won the Indian Wells title in 2011 and was a finalist in 2010 and 2013.

Wozniacki returned to the circuit last August and reached the fourth round of the U.S. Open. She lost in the second round of last month’s Australian Open, a tournament she won in 2018.

The remaining wild-card entries will be announced in the coming weeks.