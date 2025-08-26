 Skip navigation
Founders Cup Presented By U.S. Virgin Islands 2025 - Final Round
LPGA's Founders Cup signs multiyear deal with Fortinet as title sponsor
Baylor v LSU - Kinder's Texas Bowl
2025 College Football Futures Best Bets for Hesiman and Awards: Playoff Odds, Predictions, Expert Picks
WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at Golden State Valkyries
WNBA Preview: 2025 MVP race, playoff seeding comes into focus

Top News

Founders Cup Presented By U.S. Virgin Islands 2025 - Final Round
LPGA’s Founders Cup signs multiyear deal with Fortinet as title sponsor
Baylor v LSU - Kinder's Texas Bowl
2025 College Football Futures Best Bets for Hesiman and Awards: Playoff Odds, Predictions, Expert Picks
WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at Golden State Valkyries
WNBA Preview: 2025 MVP race, playoff seeding comes into focus

Vingegaard concedes lead to Gaudu on tiebreaker rule as Turner wins Stage 4 of Spanish Vuelta

  
Published August 26, 2025 11:45 AM

VOIRON, France — Jonas Vingegaard conceded the overall lead of the Spanish Vuelta just like he had hinted he would do in Stage 4, as the race left Italy and crossed into France.

British rider Ben Turner won the stage in a sprint finish for his first victory at a Grand Tour, while French rider David Gaudu replaced Vingegaard in the red jersey.

Gaudu and Vingegaard remain level on time but Gaudu went top based on the tiebreaker between the two riders, determined by adding all the stage results since the start.

Gaudu needed to finish eight places ahead of Vingegaard and crossed 25th, while two-time Tour de France champion Vingegaard was 42nd.

“I’m going to do what I usually do in these types of stages. I’m not going to risk anything,” Vingegaard said before the stage.

Gaudu, who won the third stage, donned the red jersey on home soil.

Giulio Ciccone remained third overall, eight seconds behind.

Turner was a late call-up to the Ineos Grenadiers team after some impressive recent results. But his chain came off during the race’s first sprint.

“It was a crazy week,” Turner said.

The 206-kilometer (128-mile) route from Susa to Voiron began with a series of climbs before a flatter finish.

The race returns to Spain for Stage 5 with a 24.1 (15-mile) team time trial in Figueres. Vingegaard’s Visma-Lease a Bike team is among the favorites to win the team time trial — which would enable him to reclaim the red jersey.