Wildcats vs Friars Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats

It’s a Friday night of Big East basketball headlined by the Providence Friars visiting the Villanova Wildcats. PC last took the court on Tuesday at Creighton and were blasted by the Bluejays, 84-64. Ryan Kalkbrenner paced Creighton’s attack with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and six blocks. No Friar scored more than 10 points on the night. Villanova has lost two in a row most recently bowing to Xavier in Cincinnati 69-63 on Tuesday.

The Friars are currently 3-4 in Big East play and 9-9 overall on the season. Villanova is 11-7 overall and 4-3 in conference play.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Friars at Wildcats

Date: Friday, January 17, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Wells Fargo Center

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming: FS1

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Friars at Wildcats

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of BetMGM:



Odds: Friars (+333), Wildcats (-450)

Friars (+333), Wildcats (-450) Spread: Wildcats -9.5

Wildcats -9.5 Total: 140.5 points

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Expert picks & predictions for Providence at Villanova

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Friars vs. Wildcats Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Friars & Wildcats game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Villanova at -9.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Villanova at -9.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 140.5.

Friars vs. Wildcats: Top betting trends and recent stats

Villanova has won 8 straight home games

4 of Villanova’s last 5 home matchups with Providence have stayed UNDER the Total

Villanova has covered the Spread in 7 of its last 8 games at home

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.



Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)