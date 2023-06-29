 Skip navigation
With a tweener on grass, Swiatek eases into Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals

  
Published June 28, 2023 09:42 PM
bad homburg open general

Arne Dedert/Getty Images

BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Iga Swiatek eased into the quarterfinals of the Bad Homburg Open with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Jil Teichmann on Wednesday in the Wimbledon warmup.

The French Open champion pulled off a tweener to win one point in the first set at the grass-court tournament, then wrapped up the result in 1 hour, 19 minutes. Swiatek saved all five break points she faced, while taking four of her five opportunities against the 129th-ranked Swiss player.

Swiatek was awaiting the winner between 20-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez and Russia’s Anna Blinkova in the last second-round match.

Earlier, Katerina Siniakova beat Evgeniya Rodina 6-2, 6-4 to make her first quarterfinal appearance since returning from a wrist injury that kept her out for two months after the Miami Open on March 21.

Siniakova next plays second-seeded Liudmila Samsonova.

Lucia Bronzetti rallied to upset fourth-seeded Egyptian Mayar Sherif 1-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3 and move into her first quarterfinal on grass. The 65th-ranked Italian player next faces Varvara Gracheva of France.