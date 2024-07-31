Yankees vs. Phillies Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for July 31

It’s Wednesday, July 31, and the New York Yankees (64-45) are in Philadelphia to take on the Phillies (65-42) in the third game of a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park. The Yankees have taken the first two games winning Tuesday night in extra innings 7-6.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been electric since arriving in the Big Apple. He is 3-9 with 2 HRs in two games with New York. The Yankees remain ½ game back of Baltimore in second place in the American League East. The Phillies sit atop the National League East. Their lead is 8 games over the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets.



Game details & how to watch Yankees vs. Phillies live today

● Date: Wednesday, July 31, 2024

● Time: 12:35PM EST

● Site: Citizens Bank Park

● City: Philadelphia, PA

● TV/Streaming: YES, NBCSP, MLBN

Game odds for Yankees vs. Phillies

The latest odds as of Wednesday morning:

● Money Line : Yankees +110, Phillies -135

● Spread : Yankees +1.5 (-185), Phillies -1.5 (+150)

● Over/Under : 9 runs

Recent team stats for Yankees vs. Phillies

● The Yankees’ win Tuesday was their 4th in a row. It is their first 4-game winning streak since June 12. New York is 10-13 on the Run Line in July. The Yankees are now 37-22 on the road this season. Their overall run differential is +117.

● The Phillies have gone 9-14 on the Run Line in July while posting an overall record of 10-13 for the month to date. On the Moneyline, Philadelphia is 3-7 in their last 10 overall. They are now 38-20 at Citizens Bank Park. Their overall run differential is +103.

Probable starting pitchers for New York vs. Philadelphia

● Today’s pitching matchup (July 31): Nestor Cortes vs. Christopher Sanchez

○ Yankees: Cortes (4-9, 4.13 ERA) has allowed 57 earned runs and 124 hits while striking out 116 over 124.1 innings

○ Phillies: Sanchez (7-6, 3.05 ERA) has allowed 39 earned runs and 115 hits while striking out 91 over 115.1 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Yankees vs. Phillies on July 31, 2024

● Gleyber Torres has faced Christopher Sanchez one time in his career…and he hit a home run against him.

● Philadelphia All-Star Alec Bohm is 2-3 against Nestor Cortes in his career

● The Yankees’ last 6 road games have gone OVER the Total

● The Yankees’ last 5 games overall have gone OVER the Total

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Yankees vs. Phillies game

- Money Line : NBC Sports is leaning towards the Phillies on the Money Line

- Spread : NBC Sports sees greater value in and recommends taking the Phillies on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is staying away from the Total of 9 runs

