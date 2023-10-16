 Skip navigation
MLB: ALCS-Texas Rangers at Houston Astros
Montgomery shuts out Astros, Taveras homers as Rangers get 2-0 win in Game 1 of ALCS
AUTO: OCT 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff South Point 400
Crew chief laments “terrible decision” in keeping Martin Truex Jr. out
Shriners Children's Open - Final Round
T. Kim makes history by defending Shriners title

nbc_snf_nygfinalplay_231016.jpg
Giants stopped in controversial no-call final play
nbc_simms_givemetheheadlines_231015.jpg
Give me the headlines: Raiders ‘Kill Bill Vol. 3'
nbc_simms_phivsnyj_231015.jpg
Jets defense steps up against the Eagles at home

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
MLB: ALCS-Texas Rangers at Houston Astros
Montgomery shuts out Astros, Taveras homers as Rangers get 2-0 win in Game 1 of ALCS
AUTO: OCT 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff South Point 400
Crew chief laments “terrible decision” in keeping Martin Truex Jr. out
Shriners Children's Open - Final Round
T. Kim makes history by defending Shriners title

nbc_snf_nygfinalplay_231016.jpg
Giants stopped in controversial no-call final play
nbc_simms_givemetheheadlines_231015.jpg
Give me the headlines: Raiders ‘Kill Bill Vol. 3'
nbc_simms_phivsnyj_231015.jpg
Jets defense steps up against the Eagles at home

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NFL Dallas Cowboys Alex Taylor
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
KaVontae Turpin, Tony Pollard exit Cowboys’ injury report
The Cowboys will have returner KaVontae Turpin and running back Tony Pollard for Monday Night Football.
Joey Bosa questionable, Austin Ekeler set to return for Chargers
Kellen Moore insists he has no extra motivation to beat the Cowboys
NFL Week 6 Best Bets: Cowboys vs Chargers, Bills vs Giants, 49ers and Saints
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
CeeDee Lamb vows to do better job handling frustration
Tony Pollard returns to a full practice
Which Panthers, Cowboys merit starting in Week 6?