Cowboys finalize defensive coaching staff for 2026

The Cowboys have finalized their defensive coaching staff under new coordinator Christian Parker.

Parker was hired last month to replace Matt Eberflus after Eberflus was fired in the wake of a dismal return to Dallas for the 2025 season. Parker spent the last two seasons as the Eagles’ defensive pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach, so he’ll be trying to build a defense capable of taking down his former employers.

The rest of the defensive staff includes cornerbacks coach Ryan Smith, pass game coordinator Derrick Ansley, defensive line coach Marcus Dixon, assistant defensive line coach Demeitre Brim, outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe, inside linebackers coach Scott Symons, and assistant secondary coach Robert Muschamp.

The Cowboys also announced that they have hired assistant offensive line coach/quality control coach Kyle Fuller and assistant wide receivers coach Stephen Bravo-Brown.