 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bigben_260217.jpg
Will Big Ben’s reputation impact HOF candidacy?
nbc_pft_tyreekchiefs_260217.jpg
Jones wants Hill back with Kansas City Chiefs
nbc_pft_tua_260217.jpg
Assessing Tua’s market as Miami determines future

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bigben_260217.jpg
Will Big Ben’s reputation impact HOF candidacy?
nbc_pft_tyreekchiefs_260217.jpg
Jones wants Hill back with Kansas City Chiefs
nbc_pft_tua_260217.jpg
Assessing Tua’s market as Miami determines future

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys finalize defensive coaching staff for 2026

  
Published February 18, 2026 01:05 PM

The Cowboys have finalized their defensive coaching staff under new coordinator Christian Parker.

Parker was hired last month to replace Matt Eberflus after Eberflus was fired in the wake of a dismal return to Dallas for the 2025 season. Parker spent the last two seasons as the Eagles’ defensive pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach, so he’ll be trying to build a defense capable of taking down his former employers.

The rest of the defensive staff includes cornerbacks coach Ryan Smith, pass game coordinator Derrick Ansley, defensive line coach Marcus Dixon, assistant defensive line coach Demeitre Brim, outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe, inside linebackers coach Scott Symons, and assistant secondary coach Robert Muschamp.

The Cowboys also announced that they have hired assistant offensive line coach/quality control coach Kyle Fuller and assistant wide receivers coach Stephen Bravo-Brown.