Top News

Ryker Evans
Defenseman Ryker Evans agrees to 2-year extension with Seattle Kraken
Kyle Schwarber
Schwarber hits his 42nd homer as Phillies rally past Reds
Gerrit Cole
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole throws off flat ground as he recovers from Tommy John surgery

Top Clips

nbc_roto_huntergreenev2_250811.jpg
Greene back on mound as Reds make playoff push
new_sparks_mpx.jpg
WNBA Playoff picture: Sparks, Dream on the rise
nbc_wnba_wnbaawards_250811.jpg
How Collier’s injury impacts MVP, DPOY award races

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NFLSeattle SeahawksAlphonzo Tuputala

Alphonzo
Tuputala

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills
Matthew Berry’s Overall Top 200 for 2025 fantasy football season
Christian McCaffrey and Omarion Hampton are on the rise, while Puka Nacua and Rashee Rice slide in Matthew Berry’s Overall Top 200 rankings.
Matthew Berry’s updated and expanded positional rankings for 2025 fantasy football season
Seahawks sign LB Alphonzo Tuputala, waive CB Kam Alexander
Mike Macdonald: We have a plan for Kenneth Walker to be ready for season
Top five QBs who won’t be starting by Week 7
Why it’s ‘best to wait’ when betting NFL COTY
Seahawks’ ‘elite defense’ builds playoff chances