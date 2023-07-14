Skip navigation
BUY NOW:
NFL
Beau Brinkley
Beau
Brinkley
05:36
Falcons release James Vaughters, Willie Beavers
The Falcons have cleared some roster space for members of their rookie class.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Beau Brinkley
Tight End
#44
Falcons place LS Beau Brinkley on injured reserve
Beau Brinkley
Tight End
#44
Falcons sign veteran LS Beau Brinkley
DaQuan Jones
BUF
Defensive Tackle
#92
Titans place three players on COVID-19 list
Beau Brinkley
Tight End
#44
Titans re-signed LS Beau Brinkley
Gary Wilburn
TEN
Defensive Back
#36
Titans waive CB Wilburn, LS Ingram
Close Ad