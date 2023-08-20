Skip navigation
Alcaraz and Djokovic meet Sunday in a rematch of the Wimbledon final; Gauff plays for women’s title
Associated Press
Associated Press
Smart names Beck the starting quarterback as No. 1 Georgia seeks 3rd straight title
Associated Press
Associated Press
Anaheim Ducks acquire defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin from Buffalo for a 4th-round draft pick
Associated Press
Associated Press
Scheffler closes the gap at BMW excelling on green
Scheffler charges up the leaderboard at BMW
Fitzpatrick turning things around at BMW
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Alcaraz and Djokovic meet Sunday in a rematch of the Wimbledon final; Gauff plays for women’s title
Associated Press
Associated Press
Smart names Beck the starting quarterback as No. 1 Georgia seeks 3rd straight title
Associated Press
Associated Press
Anaheim Ducks acquire defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin from Buffalo for a 4th-round draft pick
Associated Press
Associated Press
Scheffler closes the gap at BMW excelling on green
Scheffler charges up the leaderboard at BMW
Fitzpatrick turning things around at BMW
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
Philadelphia Eagles
Caleb Sanders
CS
Caleb
Sanders
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Eagles cut Greedy Williams, Giants cut his brother Rodarius Williams
It’s a rough day for the Williams family, as brothers Greedy Williams and Rodarius Williams both were cut today.
Michael David Smith
Michael David Smith
Eagles waive Zech McPhearson, Tyrie Cleveland with injury designations
Josh Alper
Josh Alper
Robert Quinn is arrested for hit and run, assault
Mike Florio
Mike Florio
Cardinals sign OL Braylon Jones
Josh Alper
Josh Alper
Eagles announce Tyrie Cleveland, Moro Ojomo suffered concussions Thursday night
Josh Alper
Josh Alper
Mariota causes concern if Hurts goes down
Betting the NFL: Fading the Eagles and 49ers
NBC Sports Staff
NBC Sports Staff
