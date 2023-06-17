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Josh Hoover
Spring QB battles fading away in Big Ten. Of 8 new starters, 6 transfers showed up with job in hand
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Royals to build a $1.9B ballpark at Crown Center as part of a $3B downtown KC redevelopment project
Rob Thomson
Rob Thomson is not on the hot seat despite the Phillies’ slow start, Dave Dombrowski says

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Mets are ‘finding ways to lose’ amid 12-game skid
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Braves flourishing despite missing key pieces

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NBA
NHL
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Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
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Top News

Josh Hoover
Spring QB battles fading away in Big Ten. Of 8 new starters, 6 transfers showed up with job in hand
Kaufmann Stadium
Royals to build a $1.9B ballpark at Crown Center as part of a $3B downtown KC redevelopment project
Rob Thomson
Rob Thomson is not on the hot seat despite the Phillies’ slow start, Dave Dombrowski says

Top Clips

nbc_mlb_mets_260422.jpg
Mets are ‘finding ways to lose’ amid 12-game skid
nbc_csu_bigboardmendoza_260422.jpg
Is Mendoza best player in 2026 NFL Draft class?
nbc_mlb_topteams_260422.jpg
Braves flourishing despite missing key pieces

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
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NFLNFL Unsigned Free AgentDamonic Williams

Damonic
Williams

2026 NFL Scouting Combine - Portraits
Jeremiyah Love: There’s a lot of talk of me going to the Titans, Cardinals, Giants
At long last, we’ll find out where the 2026 NFL draftees are headed, starting tomorrow night with the first round.
Ty Simpson: I’ve done what I can do, but can’t control if I go in first round
David Bailey: I’ve had great interactions with the Jets
The draft begins at No. 2, and no one knows what the Jets will do
DL Benito Jones visited the Giants
Rams leave the door open for Jimmy Garoppolo’s return
Someday, a player will ditch the draft and go back to school