 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres
Arvidsson scores 2 and the Bruins beat the Sabres 4-2 to even first-round series at 1
Montreal Canadiens v Tampa Bay Lightning - Game Two
Moser scores in OT as Lightning beat Canadiens 3-2 in Game 2 and tie first-round series
WNBA: Playoffs-Phoenix Mercury at Minnesota Lynx
Napheesa Collier’s ankle rehab will likely keep her out of the WNBA season’s first month, Lynx say

Top Clips

nbc_nba_porvsas_digitalhit_260421.jpg
Blazers dig deep in Game 2 to rally against Spurs
nbc_nba_porvsas_260421.jpg
Highlights: Blazers mount comeback to even series
nbc_nba_scootintv_260421.jpg
Henderson after Game 2 win: ‘We were aggressive’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres
Arvidsson scores 2 and the Bruins beat the Sabres 4-2 to even first-round series at 1
Montreal Canadiens v Tampa Bay Lightning - Game Two
Moser scores in OT as Lightning beat Canadiens 3-2 in Game 2 and tie first-round series
WNBA: Playoffs-Phoenix Mercury at Minnesota Lynx
Napheesa Collier’s ankle rehab will likely keep her out of the WNBA season’s first month, Lynx say

Top Clips

nbc_nba_porvsas_digitalhit_260421.jpg
Blazers dig deep in Game 2 to rally against Spurs
nbc_nba_porvsas_260421.jpg
Highlights: Blazers mount comeback to even series
nbc_nba_scootintv_260421.jpg
Henderson after Game 2 win: ‘We were aggressive’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
NFLNFL Unsigned Free AgentDeontae Lawson

Deontae
Lawson

NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
Rams leave the door open for Jimmy Garoppolo’s return
The Rams know that they will have Matthew Stafford as their starting quarterback.
Someday, a player will ditch the draft and go back to school
Josh Paschal among 11 players trying out for Browns at minicamp this week
Report: Mike Tomlin joins NBC
2026 NFL Rookie Wide Receiver Dynasty Rankings: Carnell Tate leads the way, Jordyn Tyson isn’t far behind
Ian Cunningham: We knew Kaleb McGary’s retirement was a possibility
Jets GM Darren Mougey: Don’t read too much into canceling David Bailey’s visit