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Dan Beaver
,
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Seth Hammaker paces Philadelphia in hometown race
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
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2026 Kentucky Derby post positions: Full draw, horses, starting gate order, odds, jockeys, trainers, owners
Nate Ryan
,
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,
Top Clips
The key for SGA: Turning habits into success
Cardinals’ Love: Notre Dame ‘is my first home’
Derby favorite Renegade draws No. 1 post position
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LIVE UPDATES:
Team-by-team picks from the 2026 NFL Draft
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NFL
San Francisco 49ers
Jaden Dugger
JD
Jaden
Dugger
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Overview
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Game Log
49ers add RB Kaelon Black at No. 90 overall
There aren’t many, if any, in the NFL who love adding a third-round running back more than Kyle Shanahan.
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Jaden Dugger
SF
Linebacker
49ers select LB Jaden Dugger 154th overall
Browns trade up to No. 58, select S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Cowboys agree to trade for 49ers LB Dee Winters
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Stribling has ‘opportunity’ to contribute with SF
49ers kick off second round by selecting WR De’Zhaun Stribling
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
49ers GM John Lynch: First pick of the second round puts us in a coveted spot
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Kyle Shanahan “really surprised” no one made a trade offer for Mac Jones
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
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