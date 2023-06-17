 Skip navigation
NFLHouston TexansJames Liipfert

James
Liipfert

Atlanta Falcons v New Orleans Saints - NFL 2025
Falcons complete General Manager interview with James Liipfert
The Falcons announced the completion of an interview with a General Manager candidate on Thursday.
37.9 million watched Texans-Patriots on Sunday afternoon
Dolphins request interview with Jerrod Johnson for offensive coordinator
Myles Garrett among the five edge rushers nominated for Defensive Player of the Year
Texans anticipate Tank Dell being available for offseason program
Nick Caserio: Joe Mixon didn’t do anything irresponsible to cause his injury
Nick Caserio anticipates Nick Caley returning as Texans offensive coordinator