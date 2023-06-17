Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Michigan, Ohio State eye Big Ten breakthrough after last year’s tournament letdown
Jackie Powell
,
Jackie Powell
,
Naomi Osaka tones down her walk-on outfit. Turns up the heat at Australian Open
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico reflects on bittersweet return to New Jersey without her dad
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Top prop bets for NFL Championship Sunday
‘Hampton to the moon’ after McDaniel to Chargers
Top fantasy questions for 2026-27 NFL season
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Michigan, Ohio State eye Big Ten breakthrough after last year’s tournament letdown
Jackie Powell
,
Jackie Powell
,
Naomi Osaka tones down her walk-on outfit. Turns up the heat at Australian Open
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico reflects on bittersweet return to New Jersey without her dad
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Top prop bets for NFL Championship Sunday
‘Hampton to the moon’ after McDaniel to Chargers
Top fantasy questions for 2026-27 NFL season
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
NFL
Houston Texans
James Liipfert
JL
James
Liipfert
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Falcons complete General Manager interview with James Liipfert
The Falcons announced the completion of an interview with a General Manager candidate on Thursday.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
James Liipfert
HOU
Assistant GM
Falcons interview Texans assistant GM Liipfert
37.9 million watched Texans-Patriots on Sunday afternoon
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Dolphins request interview with Jerrod Johnson for offensive coordinator
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Garrett among the five edge rushers nominated for Defensive Player of the Year
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Texans anticipate Tank Dell being available for offseason program
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Nick Caserio: Joe Mixon didn’t do anything irresponsible to cause his injury
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Nick Caserio anticipates Nick Caley returning as Texans offensive coordinator
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue