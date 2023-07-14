Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Logan Schuchart wins Eldora Million; Kyle Larson flips
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Hometown Hopefuls: Ilona Maher on the post-Olympic blues and body image
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
Tadej Pogacar draws closer to Jonas Vingegaard in Tour de France summit finish
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
Detroit Lions
Jason Cabinda
Jason
Cabinda
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
05:16
NFL 2022 Week 18 injury report roundup: Deebo Samuel set to play
The final week of the 2022 NFL regular season gets underway with a pair of games on Saturday and the remaining 28 teams will play on Sunday with the Lions and Packers putting a cap on the regular season on Sunday night.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Jason Cabinda
DET
Running Back
#45
Lions sign FB Jason Cabinda to two-year deal
Jason Cabinda
DET
Running Back
#45
Lions bring back exclusive rights free agents
Jason Cabinda
DET
Running Back
#45
Raiders waive LB Jason Cabinda
Jason Cabinda
DET
Running Back
#45
Raiders sign Penn State LB Jason Cabinda
Jason Cabinda
DET
Running Back
#45
Raiders keep ERFA Jason Cabinda
Jerry Jacobs: Lions are going to show the world we’re here
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Brad Holmes learned about drafting football character from Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Brad Holmes: Jahmyr Gibbs is a special weapon for our offense
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Bet the EDGE: Betting the NFC North
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
Hendon Hooker “progressing very well” ahead of training camp
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Amon-Ra St. Brown: I’ll never forget being 17th WR drafted in 2021
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Close Ad