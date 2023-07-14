 Skip navigation
Top News

Eldora Speedway Eldora Million - Logan Schuchart in practice.jpg
Logan Schuchart wins Eldora Million; Kyle Larson flips
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
nbc_rugby_ilonamaherbodyimage_230713.jpg
Hometown Hopefuls: Ilona Maher on the post-Olympic blues and body image
CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE8
Tadej Pogacar draws closer to Jonas Vingegaard in Tour de France summit finish

Top Clips

nbc_cycling_stage13finish_230714.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 13 finish
nbc_dps_ohtanitradefallout_230714.jpg
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
oly_chasinggold_murphyparentsrace_1920x1080.jpg
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title

Cardinals agree to terms with Kevin Strong, Hjalte Froholdt
The Cardinals have agreed to terms with defensive lineman Kevin Strong and offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt, the team announced Wednesday.
  • justin pugh.png
    Justin Pugh
    Guard #67
    Cardinals send Justin Pugh to injured reserve
  • justin pugh.png
    Justin Pugh
    Guard #67
    Cards fear LG Pugh suffered season-ending injury
  • justin pugh.png
    Justin Pugh
    Guard #67
    Cardinals LG Justin Pugh Q to return
  • justin pugh.png
    Justin Pugh
    Guard #67
    Cardinals lose LG Justin Pugh to elbow injury
  • justin pugh.png
    Justin Pugh
    Guard #67
    Pugh staying with Cardinals on re-worked contract