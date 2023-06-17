Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
How to watch Braves vs. Phillies on NBC and Peacock: TV/streaming info, schedule, preview, starting pitchers
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Report: San Diego Padres are nearing a whopping sale
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Two-start pitchers: Nolan McLean fronts a list of viable options for the fourth week of the 2026 season
David Shovein
,
David Shovein
,
Top Clips
Highlights: 2026 RBC Heritage, Round 2
Commanders will have ‘fun options’ at No. 7
Oscar Schmidt: The best you’ve never seen
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
WNBA
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Scores
WNBA Standings
WNBA Stats
WNBA Betting Odds
On Her Turf
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
How to watch Braves vs. Phillies on NBC and Peacock: TV/streaming info, schedule, preview, starting pitchers
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Report: San Diego Padres are nearing a whopping sale
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Two-start pitchers: Nolan McLean fronts a list of viable options for the fourth week of the 2026 season
David Shovein
,
David Shovein
,
Top Clips
Highlights: 2026 RBC Heritage, Round 2
Commanders will have ‘fun options’ at No. 7
Oscar Schmidt: The best you’ve never seen
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Scores
WNBA Standings
WNBA Stats
WNBA Betting Odds
On Her Turf
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
NFL
NFL Unsigned Free Agent
Monroe Freeling
MF
Monroe
Freeling
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
ASU WR Jordyn Tyson solidifies first-round draft status in front of 20 teams
Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson finally had his private workout for NFL teams on Friday.
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Nick Foles: A.J. Brown wants to be traded
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Andrew Berry: We’ve enjoyed the time we’ve spent with Ty Simpson
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Eighteen teams are expected at WR Jordyn Tyson’s Friday workout
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Brock Bowers has high praise for Kirk Cousins
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Sean McDermott “going outside of football” to grow ahead of return to coaching
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Dolphins host DE A.J. Epenesa on a free agent visit
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue