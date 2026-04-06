2026 NFL Draft CB Rankings: LSU’s Mansoor Delane, Tennessee duo lead the way

Cornerback is one of the most multi-layered studies for each NFL draft. Some prospects thrive in press man coverage, others in zone. There are gigantic perimeter defenders, smaller nickelbacks and the inverse.

It’s a position with many different types of roles and players but one thing can be agreed on: it’s vital for an NFL defense to thrive. Fortunately for defensive coordinators in the pros, this class has high end talent at the top and depth after that. Below are my top 10 for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Note: Treydan Stukes, Keionte Scott and Jalon Kilgore will be ranked in the safety class

*Advanced stats per PFF

MORE RANKINGS: Quarterback | Wide Receiver| EDGE

1. Mansoor Delane, LSU

Delane is an athletic, fast, and feisty man cover corner. His back pedal looks natural and he can mirror pass catchers altering speeds.

He was a confident and dominant man cover corner for LSU in 2025. In press, he is physical and disruptive, but has the long speed to open up and recover down the field. On underneath throws, he consistently congests the catch point and has an infectious energy in the secondary.

Previously at Virginia Tech, he was late reacting to in breaking and intermediate out routes, but improved in this area in 2025. He will throw his body around like a safety but will occasionally whiff by lunging. Overall, Delane is an excellent cornerback that should eventually be able to travel with opposing number one wide receivers at the next level.

LSU's Delane explains difference of playing in SEC Mansoor Delane joins PFT Live reviewing his college career transferring to LSU from Virginia Tech, his mentality as a cornerback, his relationships with previous LSU DBs that made the NFL and his puppy dog "Nola."

2. Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

McCoy is a physical corner with ideal size (6-foot-1, 188 pounds) and a high compete level. He’s calm in coverage and mirrors routes with ease. His click and close on anything underneath is fast and furious as he chops down on throws through wide receivers’ hands.

When in position, he grabs interceptions with tremendous leaping ability and natural hands. He doesn’t always play to his fast timed (pro day) speed, getting challenged by vertical routes and resorting to grabbing with his back turned to the ball. When he does stay in the hip pocket down the field, he does a really good job using the sideline to tighten the space his assignment has to work with.

A torn ACL cost McCoy his entire 2025 season, but an injury discount could be a steal for a team needing a future number one cornerback.

3. Colton Hood, Tennessee

Hood is an explosive, press man corner with good speed. He uses a well-timed jam to make life difficult for pass catchers at the line of scrimmage and continues that physicality against the sideline. He’s excellent at chopping and punching through hands at the catch point, but he needs to make more of an effort at turning to the ball in the NFL.

Hood is noticeably better in press man coverage compared to sitting in off coverage. For all the explosiveness and long speed he has, his short-area agility against quicker routes isn’t as impressive.

I love his intensity when it’s time to stop ball carriers. He has very good burst and wants to hit like a safety. His week to week preparation is up there with any corner in this class and that showed up on tape even as a one-year starter. Overall, Hood won’t be for every defense but he could shine when asked to play an aggressive, in-your-face brand of football.

Ponds details how he became Cignetti's best player Cornerback standout D'Angelo Ponds sits down with Connor Rogers and Joshua Perry to discuss his journey with Indiana, including winning the national championship and becoming Curt Cignetti's best player.

4. D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana

Ponds is an undersized outside cornerback (5-9, 182 pounds) who should smoothly transition to playing the slot at the NFL level. He displays great instincts and awareness, pouncing on targets from zone coverage.

Ponds consistently plays bigger than his size both at the catch point and against the run. His explosive leaping keeps him competitive against perimeter targets and his pound-for-pound strength makes him a reliable tackler.

He has also played his best football on the brightest stage in the College Football Playoff, which has been a theme of his college career as he was under recruited, found success at James Madison and turned into a star for a national title winning Indiana program.

Betting on size outliers always comes with risk, but Pond’s tape, athleticism, and demeanor should make him a highly successful pro.

5. Avieon Terrell, Clemson

Avieon, the brother of NFL cornerback A.J. Terrell, is a slender defensive back (5-11, 186 pounds) who thrives in zone coverage and being around the ball downhill. He has very good eye discipline to plant and drive when sitting in zone coverage, and does his best to disrupt routes at the catch point despite his lighter playing weight.

Ultimately, more physical receivers will bump and work through him especially in man coverage. He has good short area agility, but his long speed does get tested on tape. Teams did not fear going after him in the red zone.

Against the run and as a blitzer, Terrell consistently strikes the football. He’s caused a ridiculous eight fumbles over the last two seasons. Overall, he has some size limitations and it’s fair to question his long speed, but Terrell’s tenacity and awareness could help him find success in a zone-heavy scheme.

Abney II reveals how roller skating has helped him Arizona State cornerback Keith Abney II shares how roller skating helped him become a better football player, why his grandmother is one of his biggest role models, what he has done to become a great tackler and more.

6. Keith Abney II, Arizona State

Abney has one of the more unique youth sports backgrounds as a four-time national champion competitive roller skater. That athleticism developed in his lower half shows in coverage, with explosiveness and ankle flexion in the short and intermediate areas of the field. He consistently congests routes and hammers away at the catch point with physicality.

His penalty count in 2025 was simply too high, resorting to grabbing deeper into the route and not trusting his legs to put him in position. He has above-average route recognition, reliability as a tackler and legitimate ball skills that he needs to put more faith in.

Abney will play his entire rookie season as a 21-year-old and the trajectory he’s been on the last two years is extremely promising. He’s an underrated Day 2 cornerback with scheme flexibility.

7. Chris Johnson, San Diego State

Johnson is a tall cornerback (6-0, 193 pounds) with a deep resume of experience across four years at San Diego State. He’s played a good dose of both man and zone coverages, has experience covering out of the slot (even though the majority of his snaps were outside), and thrived on special teams.

There is patience and a calm to his game, relying more on awareness and movement skills rather than grabbing deep into the route. He can easily flip his hips and change direction, but his speed against vertical routes is mediocre (despite a very fast 4.4 40-yard dash). There is no hesitation in his game as a tackler, but he wraps up and holds on with mediocre stopping power.

Johnson will face a much higher caliber of receiving talent at the next level than who he covered in college, but his versatility in a secondary and on special teams should be an asset.

8. Jadon Canady, Oregon

Canady is a very light slot corner who hovers around receivers like a gnat. He’s twitchy with lightning quick feet and has the confidence to pounce on routes very early in their development.

When it comes to mirroring receivers, he is as good as it gets in this class. Canady’s limitations are in other areas, notably his frame (5-10, 181 pounds), which can lead to him getting pushed around before and after the catch. He’s shot out of a cannon to get to the ball, but skill players can fall forward or break his tackles. Plus, when perimeter blockers get out in front, they can engulf him.

Overall, Canady’s coverage skills are excellent from the slot and in zone as a free safety. His tenacity and compete level should help him overcome physical shortcomings.

Cisse on mental preparation ahead of gameday South Carolina cornerback Brandon Cisse chats with Joshua Perry and Connor Rogers about the X's and O's of playing defensive back, the NFL players he tries to model his game around and more.

9. Brandon Cisse, South Carolina

Cisse is a well-built, physical outside corner who is very raw in coverage. He’s smooth in his back pedal and has adequate speed, but his awareness and feel for routes developing is a work in progress. On vertical targets, he rarely turns to the ball and opts to fight through the reeceiver’s hands. His physicality and positioning allows him to be competitive this way, but it severely limits his ball production. Against the run, Cisse is smart, fearless and comes to balance as a tackler.

Overall, he has a lot of the traits needed in a starting outside corner at the NFL level. Plus, he’ll be just 20 years old on draft night, leaving some optimism he can grow into a more impactful man cover corner as a Day 2 pick in this class.

10. Tacario Davis, Washington

Davis is a gigantic corner (6-4, 194 pounds) with a unique wingspan that helps him make plays on the ball. His man coverage tape from his time at Arizona is impressive, but his skill set might transition better to a zone-heavy scheme at the next level.

He’s an upright mover who can fall a step behind when he has to reaccelerate to mirror receivers. When this happens, he falls into the habit of grabbing receivers down the field and racked up penalties this season. However, his length and recovery speed still enables him to have a shot at the ball after falling behind when he remains in control.

There is also no hesitation in his game heading downhill into screen game blockers and Davis might create more takeaways from sitting and reading quarterbacks from more depth.

He was banged up in 2025, but overall there’s enough big flashes across three years of tape showing a potential starting outside cornerback.