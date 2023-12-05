Eagles vs. Cowboys Week 14 Betting: NFL futures, odds and lines ahead of SNF

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers’ win Sunday in Philadelphia over Jalen Hurts and the Eagles was singularly large in terms of the regular season standings and postseason seeding. It also served maybe not a coming out party for Brock Purdy but certainly a verification of his efficiency and ability to lead the Niners on a deep playoff run.

That said, because the 49ers prevailed this past weekend, this Sunday Night’s game may unseat that matchup as the biggest game of the year. From ownership of the division and conference to individual futures markets, the Eagles and the Cowboys take to the field in Arlington with an amazing amount at stake for bettors and the outcome will dictate how each team and every bettor approaches the final handful of regular season games.

Lets break it down by team and then examine player futures.

Philadelphia Eagles to Win the NFC East

That ship sailed prior to Philly’s win over the Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. There is no value at the current price (-475). Remember that for the Eagles to lose the NFC East, they must lose this weekend and one other time this season assuming Dallas then runs the table. The latter is unlikely with games at Buffalo and at Miami remaining after this weekend’s tilt. If you are not already holding a ticket, keep your money in your pocket.

Dallas Cowboys to Win the NFC East

It would take more than a win by Dak Prescott and co. to move the Eagles (-475) out of the top spot in the NFC East. However, a Dallas win and their division hopes remain alive (+380). You will not see a better number on Dallas to win the division number that has any realistic hope of cashing than what is currently offered at DraftKings for two reasons:

1) A loss by Dallas and the number improves but there will no longer be a realistic path to the division title for the Cowboys.

2) A win by Dallas and the odds lessen and that number will continue to shrink with each subsequent win. However, the Eagles’ schedule is so light after this week that ANY loss by the Cowboys down the stretch means Philly would need to lose two games in addition to losing Sunday. That is just not happening.

Again, not a market to chase at this point in the season.

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Philadelphia Eagles to Win the NFC

The Eagles current odds to win the NFC (+250) still offers value as Hurts and co. remain the top seed in the conference. However, if you want a piece of Philadelphia to win the NFC, consider waiting a week. A loss this weekend at Dallas will see those odds grow. That loss will mean a drop to the 2-seed, but the Eagles’ remaining schedule is a walk while the 49ers will have a game remaining at home against the Ravens on Christmas. Not to go down a rabbit hole, but that game at Levi Stadium could well be for the 1-seed in both the AFC and NFC and the MVP (Lamar vs. Purdy).

Dallas Cowboys to Win the NFC

The current odds (+425) do not offer any value as the one-seed is simply unrealistic. The Cowboys currently do not own the tiebreaker against Philadelphia or San Francisco. Expecting each to lose at least two of their remaining games is foolish. Again, keep your money in your pocket.

NFL MVP: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts (+350) more than likely lost his shot at the league’s top individual honor with his performance Sunday. It is probably a bit unfair to say about the quarterback of a team that sports a record of 10-2, but Hurts has just not been especially good this season. That could change down the stretch, but it is unlikely voters will pay him further attention.

NFL MVP: Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott (+350) does have a path to the MVP, but it is narrow. If you are not holding a Prescott Futures Ticket to win MVP, you are probably better off playing Dallas to win the NFC East (+380) instead because they are most definitely tied to each other. Much like the Cowboys can ill afford a loss the rest of the way if they hope to win the division, a loss at any point from here out also dooms Dak’s candidacy. Strike now if you believe in the NFL’s Man of the Year to win MVP.

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Carter has come back to the field the last couple weeks really through no fault of his own. He is still the favorite (-200) but Seattle’s Devon Witherspoon (+300) and Houston’s Will Anderson (+400) have been factors for the Seahawks and Texans respectively. Carter is still the likely winner but is there value left at that number? The former Georgia Bulldog was available late preseason at +550 but that number quickly evaporated once Carter laid claim to a regular spot on that massive Philly defensive line.

Defensive Player of the Year: Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

Myles Garrett’s injury and the mounting losses by the Browns have pushed the Dallas linebacker back to the position of favorite (+125) to claim the league’s top individual defensive honor. The number is a far cry from his odds back in August (+450). With the award routinely changing its dance partner, is there room for an outsider to join TJ Watt, Myles Garrett, and Micah Parsons in the chase? If so….

Defensive Player of the Year: DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys

A darkhorse in the race for the award, Bland (+1500) has been a revelation in Dallas stepping into the void left when Trevon Diggs was lost for the season with a knee injury. Eight interceptions and five picks for six later, Bland is threatening to crash the party for DPOY. That said, it’s unlikely he cashes those tickets. First of all, voters have to be leaning to Micah Parsons at this point as the narrative for the past couple seasons is that he is the key to everything the Cowboys do on defense. If so, then how can we vote for Bland ahead of Parsons? Second, a cornerback is constantly on an island. No hiding or taking a play off without being exposed (e.g. Thursday night vs. Seattle). Bland is tasked with coming from too far behind to overtake the leaders from his corner position. That said, maybe Bland can pick up a few pointers down the stretch from fellow corner and teammate Stephon Gilmore who earned the award in 2019.

Coach of the Year: Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles

If he leads the Eagles to victory over the 49ers, Sirianni (+1400) is in position A to earn this award. However, despite sitting atop the NFL through 12 games even after Sunday’s loss to San Francisco, the Eagles’ leader gets little love. Last season proved this award is all about the eye test. Deemed to be in charge of one of the league’s super teams, this is a ticket not worth purchasing.

Coach of the Year: Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys

Further down the board is the Dallas Head Coach. McCarthy (+3000) is getting credit for helping raise the level of Prescott’s play, but any success the Cowboys have down the stretch will be attributed to Dak. Thus, while a Futures Ticket of Prescott to win MVP is not advised, it is far more likely to occur than McCarthy to be deemed the best coach in the NFL this season.

Amazing how many Futures tickets are simultaneously in play and in jeopardy in this single game this weekend.

Enjoy the game and enjoy the sweat.

*odds courtesy of DraftKings