Betting the NFL Combine: Speed and Strength Markets Available to Bettors

The Countdown to the 2024 NFL Draft begins in earnest with the start of the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.

Stop watches, tape measures, and dumbbells dominate the agenda in Indy as general managers, coaches, scouts, and agents watch many of the nation’s elite football players run, jump, and lift with an eye on moving up Draft Boards.

You can wager on the NFL Combine. Here are the available markets at DraftKings:

Will anyone break the 40-yard Dash Record of 4.22 seconds at the Combine?

Yes +400 | No -550

Washington Huskies’ wide receiver John Ross set the mark at the 2017 Combine.

Will the Fastest 40-yard Dash Time be Slower or Faster than 4.265 seconds?

Slower -115 | Faster -115

Six players have run the 40 at the Combine in 4.26 seconds or less: John Ross (2017), Kalon Barnes (2022), Chris Johnson (2008), DJ Turner II (2023), Riq Woolen (2022), Dri Archer (2014)

Will the Fastest 20-yard Shuttle Time be Slower or Faster than 3.896 seconds?

Slower -120 | Faster -110

Brandin Cooks (Oregon State - 2014) and Jason Allen (Tennessee - 2006) hold the record having been clocked for the Shuttle in 3.81 seconds. Seven players in the history of the Combine have run the event faster than 3.89 seconds.

Will the Fastest 3 Cone Drill Time be Slower or Faster than 6.295 seconds?

Slower -150 | Faster +120

No one in the history of the combine has run the 3 Cone Drill Faster than 6.42 seconds (Jeff Maehl – Oregon in 2011).

Will anyone eclipse 38.5 reps on the Bench Press?

Yes -115 | No -115

Typically, linemen at the Combine lead this category with 20-30 reps at 225lbs. Stephen Paea (Oregon State - 2011) holds the record of 49 reps at the Combine. In all, 16 players have eclipsed 38 reps in the history of the Combine.

Betting the Combine is similar to betting the NFL Draft in that it is all about gathering as much information from as many credible sources as you can.

Earlier this week, Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) discussed the difference between betting a game and betting an event like the Draft or the Combine.

“It’s always been a niche kind of unique, different way to bet. This is an information-based marketplace, which means…once things become known, prices will only move one way…when the news gets out, and things are known outcomes, there’s no coming back pricewise, which makes it kind of unique.”

Those who know Drew know he never puts a toe in the water. He is all in on everything he does.

“It’s a really fun game. It’s totally different than trying to come up with fares for the NBA, where it’s literally just execute. Okay, that’s what the price should be. Let’s go. Let’s go look at the market and see what it’s giving us. This is just a totally different game.”

Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) is one of the best at gathering information which is why he has been so successful wagering on events like these.

“It definitely is an information game. Whoever has the best access to the best information. That is where the edge comes from.”

Markets are limited and there are limits on how much you can bet on the NFL Combine, but with the proper channels of information, the event presents an opportunity for bettors.

Enjoy the NFL Combine and enjoy the sweat.

