Betting the NFL Draft: Maye or McCarthy to the Giants?

No shock but as we inch closer and closer to Commissioner Roger Goodell’s first hug of the 2024 NFL Draft, rumors are swirling about the consensus Top Four quarterbacks – Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, and J.J. McCarthy – and the thought they will be selected with the Top 4 picks in the Draft.

We know Chicago is holding firm with the first pick and will select USC’s Caleb Williams (-20000). No drama there. NBC Sports’ Chris Simms is confident Daniels (-185) will go second overall. That leaves Maye and McCarthy.

It is not a given that New England will take a quarterback, but the prevailing thought is a quarterback will go third overall. Arizona and the Los Angeles Chargers appear content with their current signal callers and so both are open to moving back in the Draft for the right return. The buzz around the Giants of late is they are interested in getting involved in the QB sweepstakes. What is their appetite to move up? What is their appetite to grab a quarterback even if one of those four falls to them at Pick #6?

Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) and Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) of Bet the EDGE dove into the NFL Draft and specifically where the Giants are at with NBC Sports’ Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers), host of “The Fantasy Football Happy Hour”.

The quarterback buzz is growing louder according to Rogers, but he is not completely buying into the thought of New York moving on from Daniel Jones.

“I’m a little more torn on it now than I previously was. I never bought in that that staff and the regime a little bit was as in on Daniel Jones as ownership was. Daniel Jones has always been loved by ownership and if you know anything about the New York Giants, ownership is very involved in the football aspect of the team…There’s definitely vocal opinions (among ownership) and I think that they didn’t want to see Daniel Jones go. I don’t think that the staff and regime pushed back and said there’s no way we could pay Daniel Jones, but I just don’t think they were as excited about it. There’s a reason why the two years were guaranteed and not beyond two years.”

Connor explained further.

“There’s a huge out in Daniel Jones’ contract after this year. So, when you think about it like that, the Giants (coaching staff and front office) have to ask themselves ‘One, where’s our job security?’ I don’t think things are hot for the front office and coaching staff. I also don’t think things are great, where there’s just no way there’s going to be any talk about them if they have another bad season. So, you have to ask yourself, ‘Are we going to be this bad again next year?’ They shouldn’t, right? I think they’re a well-coached team. I think they’re missing talent right now. They have an opportunity to get more talent. So does that make you look at it and go ‘Well, we should go get our quarterback now because we might never be able to do that while we’re here and we’re going to blink, and we are fired, and we never took our guy’. That’s a real fear inside organizations with regimes. So, I think the Giants long story short, there might be one quarterback and I always look at Drake Maye’s traits and go that’s the guy Brian Daboll would want to coach.”

Is the New England pick at #3 really in play then for the Giants?

“It’s not that big of a leap where it’s going to cost you three first round picks. But all in all, I have felt for a long time that the Giants probably look at it and go, ‘We’re at six. It’s unlikely we can get our guy. If we can, maybe we’ll answer the phone, but at six we really need a number one wide receiver and Malik Nabors will probably be there at six.’ There’s a good chance he’ll be there. He’s the perfect fit for them. So, for the Giants. I would lean playmaker, I think it’s pretty tight, but I just think they’re in a weird place right now where I don’t know if everybody is exactly on the same page of where that state of the franchise is and who’s high on Daniel Jones bouncing back next year and who’s not.”

Jay Croucher put a bow on the Giants’ talk summing up their dilemma quite well.

“It’s kind of an awfully constructed team at present where the strength of their team is basically interior defensive line and linebacker. You’d rather those strengths be at quarterback, receiver, corner, and all of those places are kind of lacking.”

Enjoy the NFL Draft and let’s cash some tickets.

