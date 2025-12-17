Travis Kelce: We want to end on the highest note we can

The Chiefs find themselves in unfamiliar waters heading into Week 16.

Last week’s results, including their loss to the Chargers, left them without any hope of making the playoffs for the 11th straight season and quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ torn ACL means they are going to be without their biggest star for at least the rest of this season. That double whammy has sparked a lot of talk about the end of a dynastic run for the franchise, but tight end Travis Kelce said on his New Heights podcast that the team isn’t inclined to punt on the rest of the season.

“Things, when you need them the most, just weren’t falling for us, and you’ve got to go back to the drawing board, and we got three games left,” Kelce said, via Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star. “I know we’re still talking about this game, but the integrity of who you are as a professional, as a player, you got to love this. And Chiefs Kingdom, we’re going to give you everything we got. There’s no question about that. There’s only one way I do things. There’s only one way coach [Andy] Reid does things. And if we’re going to go out there and play some football, we’re going to do it the right way, and keep trying to get these things fixed and end on the highest note that we can.”

Kelce may also be trying to end his career on the highest possible note. He said earlier this year that he will make a decision about whether he will retire or play a 14th NFL season. If retirement is the choice, it will be another sign that a memorable era has come to an end in Kansas City.