Jets, TE Jeremy Ruckert agree to two-year contract extension

The Jets signed center Josh Myers to a two-year extension last week and they’ve agreed to a deal with another member of the offense on Wednesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that tight end Jeremy Ruckert has agreed to a two-year extension with the team. The deal is worth $10 million and could go up to $11 million.

Ruckert was a third-round pick in 2022, so he was set for free agency after this season. He has already set career highs this season with 20 catches for 163 yards and his first NFL touchdown.

The Jets took Mason Taylor in the second round of this year’s draft, so Wednesday’s move has them locked in to their top two tight ends for the next couple of seasons.