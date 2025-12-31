 Skip navigation
Baker Mayfield upgraded to full participant with right shoulder, knee injuries

  
Published December 31, 2025 04:46 PM

There’s some positive news on the injury front for Tampa Bay’s starting quarterback.

Baker Mayfield was upgraded to a full participant on Wednesday’s injury report after he was listed as limited for Tuesday’s walk-through.

Mayfield is dealing with right shoulder and knee injuries.

Though he’s been listed with different ailments in 2025, Mayfield has not missed a start this year. He’s completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 3,490 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions so far in 2025.

Offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (toe) was also upgraded to a limited participant after he was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday. Cornerback Benjamin Morrison (hamstring) was upgraded from DNP to limited as well.

Cornerback Jamel Dean (shoulder) and outside linebacker Anthony Nelson (knee) remained DNPs.

Offensive tackle Luke Goedeke (ankle) and defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (pectoral) remained limited.

Tight end Devin Culp (knee) remained full.