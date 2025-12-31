Kayshon Boutte limited for Patriots, Will Campbell fully participates in practice

Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is making progress in his return to the Patriots lineup.

Boutte missed last Sunday’s game with a concussion, but he was able to practice on a limited basis on Wednesday. Boutte still needs to clear the concussion protocol in order to play in Week 18 and Thursday will bring word if he takes another step toward that goal.

Left tackle Will Campbell (knee) was a full participant in his first practice since being designated for return from injured reserve.

Defensive tackle Christian Barmore (illness) was out of practice along with tight end Hunter Henry (knee), edge rusher Harold Landry (knee), linebacker Robert Spillane (ankle), defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga (foot), fullback Jack Westover (ankle), and left guard Jared Wilson (concussion). Cornerback Alex Austin (wrist), edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson (illness), right tackle Morgan Moses (rest), tackle Thayer Munford (illness), and defensive tackle Milton Williams (ankle) were all limited participants.